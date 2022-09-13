A LAWMAKER has filed a resolution asking the National Government to allow preschoolers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Iloilo Rep. Lorenz R. Defensor in House Resolution 270, she urged the government and Department of Health (DoH) to include children aged 3 to 5 in the national vaccination program.

He noted that with Filipinos now allowed not to wear face masks outdoors, “our children need more protection from COVID-19.” “Their inclusion in the government’s vaccination program will better protect them against the disease.”

In March, the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines reported more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus infections among children aged 5 years and younger.

Mr. Defensor said the Health department should ensure there is an ample supply of vaccines for all age groups. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo