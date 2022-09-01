A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday sought to cut the P28.9-billion allotment for local government support funds next year.

Quezon City Rep. Franz S. Pumaren told a budget hearing the budget had increased by 61% from this year. This is unnecessary given that local governments have been getting a bigger share in national taxes.

The Department of Interior and Local Government will have a budget of P253.049 billion next year, 1.4% more than this year.

Interior Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. cited the need to increase the support funds for poorer municipalities that make up almost half of all local governments.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in his budget message to Congress said the National Government “will strengthen coordination with local government units, while simultaneously capacitating and empowering them to autonomously deliver essential services to their own constituents.” — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo