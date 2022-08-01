Home The Nation Road to Sipalay beaches The Nation Road to Sipalay beaches August 1, 2022 | 6:45 pm DPWH THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has finished paving a 3.5-kilometer coastal road that provides access to white sand beaches and other potential tourism destinations in Sipalay City in central Philippines. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Marcos: Philippines won’t rejoin International Criminal Court Marcos names his military and national police chiefs Marcos says monkeypox not as scary as coronavirus ADVERTISEMENT