CANNED sardines manufacturer Mega Global Corp. has partnered with government agencies and a non-profit organization for the continuation of a youth feeding initiative across seven sites in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Mega Global said it officially rolled out the fourth year of the feeding initiative dubbed “Mega Bigay Sustansya” program on June 28 in Quezon City.

The initiative, which was first introduced in 2019, aims to feed children aged four to 12 years old in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Mega Global, through the Mega Tiu Lim Foundation (MTLF), partnered with the Department of Science and Technology, Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DoST-FNRI), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and non-profit group Reach Out Feed Philippines (ROFP) for the program.

The program’s feeding days has been expanded to 120 days from the previous 60 days. It consists of two meals per day for six days a week, totaling 160,800 meals.

“Meals and recipes will be co-created and nutrition workshops for the parents will be developed with DoST-FNRI; DSWD will assist in gathering volunteers and identifying areas where help with malnutrition is most needed, and; ROFP will help with meal preparation and distribution, LGU coordination, and beneficiary assessment,” Mega Global said.

According to Mega Global Chief Growth and Development Officer Marvin Tiu Lim, the coronavirus pandemic and global economic challenges have made it difficult for families from poor communities to provide nutritious meals for their children.

“We hope that Mega Bigay Sustansya will be of substantial help to Filipino families and will keep children nourished, so that they can attain good health which is so essential for their development,” Mr. Lim said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave