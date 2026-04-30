Taiwanese tech company Synology Inc. has launched a privacy-first home monitoring solution for its BeeStation Plus personal cloud device on Wednesday, providing users with a secure, local alternative to traditional cloud-based subscription services.

The new experience is powered by the BeeCamera mobile app, which enables smart monitoring of homes and work-spaces without cloud dependency or recurring fees.

“BeeStation Plus is built to be a digital hub for home and for small teams,” Yi Ma, Senior Product Manager of BeeStation, said in a statement.”

“With video becoming a bigger part of everyday life, BeeStation offers a simple way to manage monitoring alongside files and photos, keeping everything private and under the user’s control,” she also said.

The solution integrates BeeStation Plus with Synology cameras to offer advanced on-camera AI detection for people, pets, vehicles, and intrusion events.

Synology said that users can manage up to four cameras in a single location, tailoring monitoring behavior through customizable recording schedules and specific detection zones to reduce unnecessary notifications.

All detected events are unified within the BeeCamera app, allowing users to filter footage by event type and save important clips to “Collections” to ensure they are not overwritten by routine storage retention settings.

The tech company said that the monitoring experience is designed for both families and micro-businesses, allowing owners to share camera access with up to eight invited users, who can view live feeds and receive real-time alerts. — Edg Adrian A. Eva