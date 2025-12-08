Signify Philippines, a lighting manufacturing company formerly known as Philips Lighting, has begun rolling out its namesake-branded luminaires and is set to launch more products in 2026.

“It’s time that we also elevate our product brand to Signify itself,” Ragharuman Chandrasekhar, country leader of Signify Philippines, said during his presentation last week.

“We are bringing more meaningful solutions for sustainability and energy efficiency, and these will come under Signify branding.”

As part of its rebranding efforts, Mr. Chandrasekhar also said the company has kicked off the first phase of its Signify-branded products, such as the floodlights Signify ActiStar and streetlights Signify GreenVision Xcee Pro, aimed at project-based clients.

In 2026, Signify plans to release its full range of outdoor luminaires, according to its website.

The company is also set to intensify efforts on its solar product line in 2026, focusing on expanding trade and project deployments, particularly in the municipal sector, while introducing improved and more market-appealing solar solutions, the country leader said.

“We have done surveys and spent time with actual users to understand what kinds of products and price points they are looking for. We are working backward with our factory R&D to design better products for that space,” he told BusinessWorld.

“We will be launching newer products by Q2 of next year that are more tailored to market needs.”

Public street lighting is expected to drive the highest demand for solar lighting next year, with growing interest also seen in provincial houses, factories, and residential communities, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

Signify is also pursuing a three-phase plan for hospitals: the first phase focuses on saving energy, the second phase improves hospital operations using smart, data-enabled lighting, and the third phase uses NatureConnect, a lighting system that mimics natural daylight to help patients recover faster, he said.

Signify is one of the global leaders in lighting for professional, consumer, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. In 2024, the company recorded global sales of €6.1 billion ($7.1 billion), employing around 29,000 people across more than 70 countries.

Mr. Chandrasekhar noted that Signify Philippines has grown significantly this year, although he did not disclose specific figures.

Among Signify’s global brands are Signify, Interact, Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ, Dynalite, Color Kinetics, and Telensa, while its technology brands include myCreation, BrightSites, NatureConnect, and Trulifi. — Edg Adrian A. Eva