The Philippine economy is losing about P68.9 billion annually as poor mental health continues to weigh on workforce productivity, according to findings presented at the National Mental Health Summit 2025.

The estimate was presented by workplace mental health service provider Mind You, which said untreated mental health conditions have become a persistent economic burden, largely driven by absenteeism, presenteeism, and reduced productivity across industries.

The findings were shared during the company’s annual summit held in October.

Data presented at the summit showed that 77% of Filipino employees screened reported symptoms of depression, with nearly 49.7% experiencing moderate to severe levels that may require professional intervention.

More than 4% were identified as high risk, showing signs of severe depression or suicidal ideation, equivalent to over 6,000 individuals in the workplace struggling with serious mental health conditions.

“Mental health is the silent profit leak,” Dr. Fabi Cariño, said in a statement, noting that the impact goes beyond absenteeism to include reduced creativity, weakened morale, and stalled innovation within organizations.

The findings were drawn from mental health screenings and support data collected by Mind You from employees across multiple organizations.

The study aimed to provide a clearer measurement of distress, burnout, and fatigue in the workplace, translating what companies often observe anecdotally into quantifiable indicators.

Among the other notable findings was the prevalence of fatigue, with 77.5% of respondents saying they feel tired often or always.

The summit also identified key barriers preventing workers from seeking support, including stigma, fear of judgment, concerns over confidentiality, lack of psychologically safe spaces, untrained leaders, and limited access to mental health resources.

Mind You said that among the 15,000 employees who sought support through its platform, the most common reason cited was the need for “someone to talk to,” noting the importance of early and accessible support systems rather than crisis-driven interventions.

The National Mental Health Summit, organized annually by Mind You, serves as a venue for presenting data-driven insights on workplace mental well-being and for aligning public and private sector stakeholders on evidence-based approaches. — Edg Adrian A. Eva