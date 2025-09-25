Review: Xiaomi 15T

1 of 2

XIAOMI Corp.’s latest flagship 15T Series smartphones, which were launched in the Philippines on Sept. 25, seek to redefine mobile photography with its cameras powered by Leica while delivering premium on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The new flagship series features two models: the Xiaomi 15T Pro and the 15T. The brand provided BusinessWorld with a Xiaomi 15T unit for this review.

The Xiaomi 15T is priced at P26,999 for the 12GB memory + 256GB storage variant and at P28,999 for the 12GB+512GB model.

Its Leica lenses provide for a pro-grade photography experience on a mobile phone, as they are capable of capturing sharp images with excellent color that easily adjust to different lighting conditions.

The main camera has a 50-megapixel (MP) Light Fusion 800 sensor. Meanwhile, the 50MP telephoto lens has up to 2x optical zoom, and there is also a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Its Master Portrait feature allows users to play around different focal lengths, aperture effects, and bokeh styles.

Meanwhile, the Leica street photography mode enables instant lock-screen capture.

Users can also experiment with cinematic video recordings, as the Xiaomi 15T supports HDR10+ 4K 30fps (frames per second) across all lenses and can record via various formats, which is useful for both casual and creative professionals alike.

The Xiaomi 15T is powered by HyperOS 2, providing upgraded AI tools geared towards convenience and efficiency. With its scheduled upgrade to HyperOS 3 in November, users will be treated to enhanced system aesthetics and better interoperability, as well as more seamless multitasking.

Standout features include the AI Search interface, where users can find and summarize information across local apps. With AI Gallery Search, users don’t need to scroll through their gallery to look for a photo or video.

DeepThink mode in the updated AI Writing option also showcases a more transparent AI when generating outputs.

AI Writing also allows users to summarize content beyond its Notes app, expanding to social apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.

However, the AI Writing limits prompts to only 200 characters, which may be too restrictive for some users.

Other notable features include updates to Google Gemini, such as image and video generation, while the Gemini Overlay can be connected to Google and Xiaomi apps.

A phone with many on-device AI features demands ample power, and the Xiaomi 15T comes with a 5,500mAh battery. With typical use, less than half of its battery life was consumed even when used for a whole day. Quick top-ups are possible as it has support for wired fast charging (via 67W HyperCharge) — however, the unit as sold does not come with a charging adapter.

Its MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor also makes for a smooth performance, and it comes with more than enough memory and storage that allow users to enjoy all its flagship features.

The Xiaomi 15T’s 6.83-inch AMOLED screen has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with 3200 nits peak brightness and delivers smooth and vivid visuals even outdoors, while lessening eye discomfort with its 3840Hz PWM dimming feature.

The phone also comes in a slim design with a glass fiber back for added durability, along with IP68 water and dust resistance. It weighs just 194 grams.

With its Leica cameras, high-performance features, and sleek design, the Xiaomi 15T is recommended for users that want quality imaging, productivity, and style all in one smartphone. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz