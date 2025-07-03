TECHNOLOGY brand Xiaomi Corp. has launched its latest smartwatch, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10, in the Philippines.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 will be available for purchase online via the brand’s Shopee and Lazada stores and at official Xiaomi stores starting July 4. Its price starts at P2,499.

The watch has a 1.72-inch AMOLED display and has symmetrical 2mm bezels and a 326 PPI resolution. It features a 73% screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 1500 nits HBM brightness.

“Moisture-resistant touch control ensures reliable interaction in various conditions, while the new Pearl White ceramic edition and 10 versatile accessories, including the pearl-chain pendant with four wearing modes, bring elevated design to everyday wear,” Xiaomi said.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 has a 233mAh battery which delivers up to 21 days of typical use or nine days with Always-on Display.

It has 150 workout modes, including six auto-detection activities and advanced workout metrics. It also has upgraded swim mode features and a new heart rate broadcast feature via Bluetooth for real-time data sharing with compatible devices, along with 24/7 tracking of other wellness indicators.

“For rest and recovery, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 offers professional sleep management, combining foundational sleep monitoring with two newly added dimensions: sleep efficiency and distribution. These provide users with a more comprehensive understanding of their sleep quality. To further support users’ wellness, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 delivers personalized guidance based on these insights, helping to improve sleep habits,” it said.

“In collaboration with the World Sleep Society, the Asian Society of Sleep Medicine, and the Chinese Sleep Research Society, Xiaomi introduces its first-ever 21-day professional sleep improvement program. Users can set personalized sleep goals, receive expert-recommended guidance, and gain deeper insights through continuous sleep monitoring. The program delivers tailored insights to help enhance sleep quality with greater clarity and precision.”

The smartwatch can be connected to Xiaomi HyperOS 2-enabled Xiaomi smartphones, tablets and earphones through Xiaomi Smart Hub for easier control of paired devices. It also has real-time notifications, calendar sync, and customizable quick replies.

Users can also choose from over 200 watch faces and access five interactive mini games via the watch.

NEW SMART TV LINEUP

Meanwhile, the brand also unveiled last week its Xiaomi TV A Pro 2026 Series smart TV lineup.

“Available in 43”, 55”, 65”, and 75” sizes, the Xiaomi TV A Pro 2026 Series features a stunning 4K UHD resolution with QLED technology, delivering vibrant colors and lifelike detail. Support for HDR10+ ensures enhanced contrast and dynamic range, while Filmmaker Mode lets users enjoy movies just as the director intended,” it said.

The TVs are now available at authorized Xiaomi stores nationwide. The 43-inch model is priced at P17,990, the 55-inch variant at P22,990, the 65-inch TV at P32,990, and the 75-inch unit at P42,990.

The 55-inch model and above offer a 120Hz refresh rate via HDMI through Dual Line Gate technology, combined with Game Boost mode.

The TVs are powered by a quad-core A55 processor and have 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. They run on the latest version of Google TV and have built-in Google Assistant as well as pre-installed apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. They also offer support for Google Cast, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay.

Each model has two 10W speakers and features Xiaomi Sound technology, supporting Dolby Audio, DTS-X, and DTS Virtual:X for cinematic audio. — BVR