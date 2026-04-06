THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) said Mindoro onion farmers could access institutional markets after a recent virtual market-matching session, with buyers indicating a monthly demand of up to 16 metric tons.

In a statement on Monday, the DA said eight institutional buyers, including supermarket chains, wet markets, and food processors, participated in the session and expressed initial interest in sourcing red onions from Mindoro.

“One of the key agreements reached was to empower farmer cooperatives and associations to set farmgate (pickup) and delivery prices, ensuring fair pricing and higher income,” the department said.

The DA said deliveries are targeted for major markets in Metro Manila and Cavite, with the government’s Kadiwa trucks ready to extend logistics support to reduce costs for producers.

The agency added that institutional buyers have also expressed interest in other commodities, including garlic, bell pepper, ginger, and calamansi.

Meanwhile, DA-Mimaropa Regional Executive Director Christopher R. Bañas said the agency will continue to support farmers in the region.

“Our role does not end with linking farmers to the market. Our agency ensures sustained guidance to cooperatives and associations so that agreements are fulfilled and each transaction becomes successful — for the real benefit of our farmers,” he said in the statement.

The matchmaking comes amid a surge in onion supply during the peak harvest season in March and April, which has put downward pressure on farmgate prices.

The DA earlier reported that prevailing farmgate prices in Mindoro are around P22 per kilo. In Occidental Mindoro, average production costs are estimated at P18 to P24 per kilo, indicating that some farmers are still selling below break-even levels. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel