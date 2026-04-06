THE INTELLIGENT Electronics Institute (IEI) will tap into the Philippines’ pool of highly skilled engineering talents as it holds the Taiwan Semiconductor Career Day in Manila from April 22-24.

In a statement on Monday, IEI said the event will roll out in select academic institutions, including the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Technological University of the Philippines, and Mapúa University.

The institute, which is under the Industrial Development Administration of Taiwan, will hold a series of physical events and industry talks that will align academic training with semiconductor applications.

It will also bring Taiwan’s industry giants, such as the ASE, Power Technology, Inc., and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., to engage with Filipino engineers and semiconductor professionals in a separate Career Day at SM Megamall’s Megatrade Hall on April 25.

Also among the prominent semiconductor companies participating in the event are Silicon Precision Industries, Micron Technology, WinWay Technology, Chipbond Technology, and Universal Scientific Industrial Co.

“As semiconductor supply chains continue to diversify, the Philippines is emerging as a regional stabilization hub in Southeast Asia’s manufacturing landscape,” it said, noting the country’s chip market is poised to reach $7.21 million this year, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.58%.

The Southeast Asian nation is also known to produce more than 80,000 engineering and technical graduates annually who are skilled in Assembly, Testing, and Packaging, it said.

Apart from immediate hiring, the IEI said the initiative seeks to equip Filipinos the “Taiwan-standard” experience, which is highly sought after worldwide. — CAT