PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s approval and trust ratings declined in the first quarter, according to a survey by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc.’s PAHAYAG.

Mr. Marcos’ approval rating fell to 19% from 22% in the fourth quarter of 2025, while his trust rating slipped to 13% from 15%, with sharper declines among urban and middle-income groups.

The slide was driven by dissatisfaction over the flood control controversy, rising fuel prices and backlash linked to developments involving former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, the survey said.

Ms. Duterte, while still the highest-rated official, saw her approval rating fall to 28% from 34% in the last quarter of 2025 and trust to 26% from 31%, with declines across regions and income segments.

Her ratings were weighed down by impeachment complaints, ICC-related developments involving her father, and remarks about her 2022 alliance with Mr. Marcos.

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo showed relative stability despite slight declines, while House Speaker Faustino G. Dy III continued to lag due to low visibility.

The survey was conducted March 21-24 among 1,509 registered voters, with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana