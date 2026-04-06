LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Benguet lawmaker Eric Go Yap has filed a measure declaring the Kibungan town a mining-free zone, which will ban all forms of mineral extraction within its jurisdiction.

The measure defines a mining-free zone as an area where all mining and quarrying activities are strictly prohibited, particularly those that pose risks to the environment and nearby communities.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the long-term environmental and social impacts of mining operations in the highland Cordillera region and around the country.

While mining in the Philippines remains regulated, past incidents have underscored the limits of existing safeguards, Mr. Yap said.

A 2025 report by Amnesty International cited cases of water contamination, ecosystem degradation, and heightened health risks in mining-affected communities.

Studies by the nongovernment Foundation for the Philippine Environment also link mining to deforestation and toxic contamination, with experts warning of long-term health risks from heavy metal exposure.

Mr. Yap said declaring Kibungan mining-free would help protect vital watersheds, preserve biodiversity, and safeguard agricultural lands that sustain local livelihoods, stressing that environmental protection must take precedence to ensure the well-being of present and future generations. — Artemio A. Dumlao