THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) plans to begin bidding for the second phase of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) rehabilitation project within the month.

“We are happy (with the result) because practically the vehicle lanes for phase 1 were finished. We are two months ahead of schedule but we did not compromise the quality of this,” Public Works Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said in a media release on Monday.

The DPWH is now aiming to start the bidding for phase 2 in April to fast-track the project, Mr. Dizon said.

The agency, together with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and the Department of Transportation started the EDSA rehabilitation in December 2025.

This forms part of a revised plan, cutting the rehab project to eight months from the original target of two years.

The revised plan is divided into two phases and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2026. The DPWH said that the project is estimated to cost P6 billion for its entirety from the earlier P17 billion.

During the second phase of the project, DPWH will carry out asphalt overlay lane by lane for both northbound and southbound directions from Monday to Friday, while Friday to Sunday will involve asphalt overlay and reblocking of one lane per direction. — Ashley Erika O. Jose