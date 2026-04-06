THE PALACE will leave it to the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Ombudsman to publicize the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s (ICI) comprehensive report submitted to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last February.

Amid calls for full transparency regarding the result of the super body’s investigations, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said Mr. Marcos will let the DoJ and Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla publish the full reports.

“We respect the Ombudsman and the DoJ,” she told a briefing in Filipino. “If they need to speak about this, they are the ones who are given the authority to say something about that.”

The Philippines has been probing a multibillion-peso graft scandal since July 2025, which has dampened economic growth and weakened public sentiment.

Mr. Marcos established the ICI under Executive Order No. 94 last September. The body wound down its operations last March 31 as it said its mandate has been achieved.

Analysts earlier said the flood control scandal, if resolved, will be Mr. Marcos’ defining legacy in his six-year term. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana