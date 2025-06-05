Samsung unveils new AI-powered TVs

SAMSUNG Electronics Co. has launched in the Philippines its latest lineup of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered television models that allow users to personalize and enhance their viewing experience.

Prices for the Neo QLED Vision AI TV start at P64,999, while those for the Samsung OLED Vision AI TV and the Neo QLED 8K Vision AI TV start at P89,999 and P264,999, respectively.

The new smart TV models are now powered by Samsung Vision AI, providing AI-powered features that can cater to various lifestyles and needs.

“With Vision AI, Samsung is taking things to a whole other level,” said Samsung Philippines Head of AV Business Chris B. Almazan said in a statement.

“As we start this new chapter for Samsung TVs, we are excited for you to witness the power of you and AI and how these screens connect entertainment, personalization and lifestyle solutions that adapt to you, enhancing everyday experiences.”

The TVs also feature AI Picture and Sound that aim to give users an immersive viewing experience, while Universal Gesture allows them to easily control the TV without a remote.

The flagship Neo QLED 8K is powered by the new NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, Samsung’s most advanced yet.

Users can view content in 8K resolution while maintaining sharp and smooth picture quality. The anti-glare technology also helps minimize reflections in bright environments.

The Samsung Real QLED TVs feature real quantum dot technology for better color accuracy, brightness, and viewing angles.

Meanwhile, Samsung OLED TV promises smoother and faster gameplay with a 165-hertz (Hz) refresh rate. The Motion Xcelerator 165Hz ensures crisp visuals at fast speed and a smooth motion performance for VRR (variable refresh rate) games.

Lastly, The Frame model has an expanded Art Store featuring over 3,000 artworks from leading museums and galleries.

“With Samsung technology, our customers can have intelligent, personalized experiences that have a tangible, positive impact in their everyday lives,” said Yna Quimson, Samsung Philippines Head of Corporate Marketing.

Customers who will pre-order on the Samsung website until June 30 can get up to P65,000 off and enjoy sound device freebies. — B.M.D. Cruz