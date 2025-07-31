LENOVO Philippines on Wednesday launched its latest AI (artificial intelligence)-powered Yoga and Legion laptops that seek to boost user productivity and deliver improved gaming and entertainment experiences.

The laptops are the 10th iteration of the Yoga and Legion devices and are in line with the brand’s goal to constantly evolve amid rapid technological changes, Lenovo Philippines President and General Manager Michael Ngan said during the launch.

“These 2025 Lenovo Yoga and Legion devices are more than upgrades — they represent the next era of personal computing,” Mr. Ngan said. “We’re giving Filipinos devices that are AI-ready, creatively freeing, and built to match how we work, play, and express ourselves today.”

Lenovo’s newest lineup of Yoga devices include the Yoga Slim Aura 7i Edition 14ILL0, Yoga Slim 7i 2-in-1 14ILL10, Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition 14IAH10, Yoga Slim 9i 14ILL10, Yoga Book 9i 14IAH10, and the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition 16IAH10.

The Yoga Slim Aura 7i Edition 14ILL0, which is priced starting at P76,995, is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and features a vibrant OLED display.

Meanwhile, the Yoga Slim 7i 2-in-1 14ILL10 has a 360° hinge, touch-enabled display, and longer battery life. It is priced at P81,995.

Designed for creators, the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition 14IAH10 features a PureSight Pro display with NVIDIA RTX graphics and military-grade durability. Prices for the device start at P94,995.

The Yoga Slim 9i 14ILL10, which features a 14-inch 4K OLED display, a 98% screen-to-body ratio, and the world’s first camera-under-display, costs P130,995.

The Yoga Book 9i 14IAH10 is a dual-screen, 14-inch OLED laptop that is designed for multitaskers and creatives. It is priced at P145,995.

Lastly, the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition 16IAH10, which Lenovo said is the most powerful device in the Yoga lineup, is priced at P152,995. It features a high refresh rate display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics suitable for heavy creative workloads.

Meanwhile, Lenovo’s Legion Gen 10 devices are “uniquely designed to deliver AI-tuned performance, next-generation cooling and stunning visuals through pure-site OLED displays,” said Sheilla Valencia, product manager at Lenovo Consumer Philippines.

Lenovo’s newest Legion devices include the Legion 5i 15IRX10, Legion 7i 16IAX10, Legion Pro 5i 16IAX10H, and the Lenovo Pro 7i 16IAX10H.

The Legion 5i 15IRX10’s prices start at P114,995. Powered by Intel Core i7 processors and the NVIDIA RTX graphics, this device aims to ensure smooth, reliable gameplay.

The Legion 7i 16IAX10, priced at P145,995, is built for gamers and creators in need of speed and visual clarity. Likewise, Legion Pro 5i 16IAX10H, which costs P152,995, features enhanced thermals for an elite gaming experience.

Lastly, the Lenovo Pro 7i 16IAX10H, has a thermal design power of 285 watts, fast refresh rates, and advanced AI engine support. It is priced at P285,995. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz