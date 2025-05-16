DALLAS, Texas — Boomi on Wednesday unveiled new product innovations aimed at accelerating and scaling automation, as well as the acquisition of a provider of managed file transfer (MFT) solutions and the general availability of Boomi Agentstudio later this month.

Steve Lucas, chairman and CEO at Boomi, said enterprises are now being overwhelmed by digital fragmentation and data sprawl.

“The future belongs to organizations that can intelligently connect everything and automate anything — and Boomi is the platform that makes it happen. With these innovations, we’re empowering our customers to move faster, work smarter, and lead in an AI-first world,” he said.

At Boomi World 2025 here, Mr. Lucas announced the general availability of Boomi Agentstudio, where customers can build, govern and orchestrate artificial intelligence (AI) agents at scale within a no-code environment, starting May 24.

Mr. Lucas said this would accelerate the development of AI agents for real-world cases. Agentstudio includes an Agent Designer, where custom agents can be built using no-code templates; and an Agent Garden.

“Boomi Agentstudio is something we want everyone to have access to — the agent design capability, the agent garden — the secure execution container; the agent marketplace for sharing, discovering agents that are pre-built, and of course our Agent Control Tower,” Mr. Lucas said.

“On May 24, we will make available to all of you the Agent Designer included in your Boomi platform, with unlimited agents. You’ll be able to build and test as many agents as your heart’s content,” he added.

With Agentstudio now available for its customers, Boomi also expanded its integration capabilities to include Amazon Q Business.

Boomi is now an approved Data Processor enabled for all Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers, which “brings powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to those building AI agents on AWS.”

The company forged a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to help customers develop their AI agents. Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service for building and scaling generative AI applications, will be integrated with the Boomi Agent Control Tower, a centralized management solution for deploying, monitoring, and governing AI agents across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Mr. Lucas said the agreement with AWS comes at a time when enterprise AI adoption requires a “delicate balance between innovation and governance.”

“Whether you have two agents or 200,000 in your company or two million, we can watch the agents, we can understand what they do, we can report on their behavior. We give you dashboards, insight, control, apply policies,” he said.

He noted the partnership enables enterprises to “confidently scale their AI initiatives with the security, compliance, and operational excellence their business demands.”

NEW AI AGENTS

Since last year, Mr. Lucas said Boomi customers have already deployed over 33,000 AI agents.

“These intelligent software entities act on behalf of developers to automate complex tasks, streamline business processes, and accelerate application, data, and API (application programming interface) integration — dramatically reducing time-to-value and boosting operational efficiency,” Boomi said.

Boomi also added new agents to the Enterprise Platform, including the Integration Advisor Agent, which can autonomously review integration processes; and the API Design Agent, which can rapidly design and edit APIs tailored to business and technical needs.

The API Documentation Agent can boost adoption by autonomously generating business and technical documentation, while the Data Connector Agent can design and create data integration connectors.

At the same time, Boomi announced it will incorporate the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a new open standard that allows AI agents to connect to data sources, within the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

ACQUISITION

Meanwhile, Mr. Lucas also announced Boomi is acquiring Thru, Inc., a provider of enterprise-grade MFT solutions, which would expand its file-based integration capabilities.

Thru’s functionality will be embedded into the Boomi Enterprise Platform, which would enable the management of API, apps and files from a single interface.

“As organizations increasingly manage a hybrid mix of API-based and file-based integrations, Thru, Inc.’s proven MFT technology ensures secure, scalable, and compliant file exchange across distributed business ecosystems,” Greg Wolfe, Boomi chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

Thru has been a Boomi partner in delivering MFT solutions to joint enterprise customers in industries where file transfer is a mission-critical part of business operations.

Also, Boomi Data Integration, formerly Rivery, is now part of the Boomi platform.

“Boomi is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI, enterprise data, and business process automation,” Ed Macosky, Boomi chief product and technology officer, said, noting that Boomi is setting a new standard for AI-driven automation. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia