Samsung to launch QLED and OLED televisions

SAMSUNG Electronics Philippines Corp. unveiled its 2023 flagship television (TV) lineup of Neo QLED 8K/4K and OLED TVs in a press preview event on Tuesday.

The new portfolio of TVs will feature the Neo QLED TVs featuring the latest Quantum Mini LED technology with 8K and 4K artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced image resolutions and the Samsung OLED TV with a 144Hz refresh rate and full control Game Bar 3.0, marketed for gamers.

The 2023 TVs feature new synergy with audio through Q-Symphony 3.0, where the Dolby Atmos Soundbar works with the multi-directional firing speakers of the new TVs to deliver an immersive sound experience.

Filipinos value two things for their TVs: lifelike picture quality and cinematic sound quality, said Allaine Victor E. Dela Paz, audio-visual product marketing manager at Samsung.

“We want to enhance the experience,” Mr. Dela Paz said.

The Neo QLED 8K TV QN900C and QN800C models come in 65”, 75”, and 85” screen sizes, while the 4K variant in the QN85C model is available in 55”, 65”, 75”, and 85”.

Meanwhile, the Samsung OLED TV S95C and S90C comes in screen sizes of 55”, 65”, and 77”.

The 2023 Samsung TVs are priced at P105,999 to P489,999 for the Neo QLED models and at P107,999 to P199,999 for the OLED models.

An upgrade from last year’s flagship set, the new Neo QLED TVs harness the latest advancements in AI to upscale image resolution up to 8K. The neural analyzer will choose from 64 networks to improve quality and uses deep learning from Real Depth Enhancer Pro to produce more life-like details.

Alongside Q-Symphony 3.0, the Neo QLED TV also makes use of 8K AI Remastering with Dolby Atmos technology to optimize sound based on the room condition and audio content.

Meanwhile, the new OLED TV, a foray into gaming-optimized displays, features 4K AI Upscaling with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and special aspect ratio controls through the Game Bar 3.0.

Samsung released the OLED TV to cater to the active gaming market in the Philippines and deliver the best gaming experience in different sizes, Mahir-Al Rubah, head of audio-video product marketing at Samsung, told reporters.

Samsung’s OLED TV comes with FreeSync Premium Pro certification from Advanced Micro Devices.

AI also engineers the OLED TV with real-time analysis for perfect hue expressions validated by global color expert Pantone through a new technology called Perceptional Color-Mapping Technology.

“Consumers really prefer a bigger, better screen,” Mr. Al-Rubah said. “We value personal and shared entertainment experience in our products.”

The coronavirus pandemic allowed the experience of cinema and entertainment to transition into the home, he added.

“People will see the importance of home in their lives,” Mr. Al-Rubah said.

The early order period for the new Samsung TVs runs from May 1-21 and can be done online or at any authorized Samsung dealer.

Early orders will include a Dolby Atmos Soundbar and one-year premium access to entertainment service Disney+. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola