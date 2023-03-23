EPSON Philippines on Monday announced a new range of business inkjet printers as it continues to expand its corporate product offerings in the country.

The company said in a statement on Monday that it launched the new WorkForce Enterprise AM series, comprised by its AM-C4000, C5000, and C6000 A3 Color Multifunction Printers, which offer “an equally efficient and affordable alternative to laser printers.”

Epson Philippines said the new printers are now for sale.

“The new printers have fewer replacement parts to maintain, and this results in reduced intervention required throughout the lifespan of the product. With less consumables required to function, the printers generate less overall waste…” Epson Philippines said.

Eduardo Bonoan, Epson Philippines marketing division head, said the new offerings aim to help in local companies’ move towards sustainability.

“We are confident that our new WorkForce Enterprise AM series will be a strong and affordable alternative to laser copiers. Incorporating innovative solutions with a strong focus on eco-friendliness, Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM series printers are designed to be a staple of the sustainable office of the future,” Mr. Bonoan said.

Epson Philippines said the new WorkForce Enterprise AM series seeks to address the market gap in the 30 to 60 pages per minute range and provides an alternative to laser printing options.

“The availability of newer speed ranges is especially beneficial for corporate offices, as they typically require mid-speed printers for the printing of general office documents,” it said.

Replacing the WF-C20600 LIJ printer, the AM-C6000 features a faster A4 two-sided scan speed at 120 images per minute (ipm) from 110 ipm. The AM-C6000 also weighs less than its predecessor at 99.4 kilograms from 177.1 kilograms.

Its panel is an upgraded capacitive 10.1-inch touch panel, while the typical electricity consumption value will be decreased to 0.25 kilowatt-hour (kWh) from 0.41 kWh.

The other features of the WorkForce Enterprise AM series include a built-in optical character recognition that allows users to search for words in documents, the erase-red-color function that removes red-colored marking or notes in black and white documents, and Epson Print admin that boosts security and prevents leakage of confidential data.

The new printers also feature an enhanced design and are powered by Epson’s heat-free technology for less power consumption compared to laser printers.

Epson previously announced that it would stop the sale and distribution of laser printer hardware in the Southeast Asia market by year-end as part of its sustainability efforts.

“Epson’s sustainable inkjet technology has long been at the forefront of our printing and innovation solutions. Consuming less energy and consisting of fewer consumable parts, inkjet printers provide a more sustainable answer to printing solutions as compared to laser printers,” Mr. Bonoan said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave