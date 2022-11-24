XIAOMI Philippines last week launched its flagship 12T Series phones in the country, which feature the company’s latest imaging system for better performance and easier content creation.

The brand announced that the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are available for pre-order until Nov. 29. The Xiaomi 12T Pro’s 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be priced at P37,999, while the 12T (8GB+256GB) will be sold for P26,999.

Devices purchased during the pre-order period will come with a free Xiaomi Watch S1 Active.

Both can be pre-ordered at Xiaomi’s physical stores as well as the company’s Lazada and Shopee stores.

Both smartphones come with pro-grade cameras. The 12T Pro has a 200-megapixel (MP) main wide-angle camera powered by Xiaomi’s own artificial intelligence algorithms for clear photos, even at night, and quick focusing.

“These together with a variety of other optimizations allow the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro’s camera also has an in-sensor 2x zoom for better portraits.

“With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro helps you intelligently crop and create professional-looking content. To unlock movie-making creativity, Xiaomi 12T Pro supports 8K video in full resolution,” the company said.

The phone also has an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens at the rear, and comes with a 20MP front camera.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T comes with a 108MP wide angle lens as its main camera, with the triple-camera rear array completed by 8MP ultra-wide angle and 2MP macro lenses. The phone also has a 20MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor for improved performance and reduced power consumption.

“Equipped with a heat dissipation system comprised of a vapor chamber 65% larger with 125% higher thermal material coverage than Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro also provides smooth user experience and great power efficiency without worrying about overheating,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset.

Both 12T Series smartphones come with a 5,000mAh battery that support 120-watt HyperCharge fast charging.

“Additionally, with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, the devices learn users’ day-to-day charging routines to optimize long-term battery health. Supported by Xiaomi’s long-lasting battery and super charging, users can confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment,” Xiaomi said.

The two phones have a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display enhanced by the AdaptiveSync feature that adjusts the screen’ refresh rate depending on the content being viewed.

The 12T Pro has dual speakers powered by Harman Kardon, which also support Dolby Atmos.

The 12T Series smartphones come in three colors: Blue, Black, and Silver.