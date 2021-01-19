Suntrust Properties teams up with Ohmyhome

SUNTRUST PROPERTIES, Inc. (SPI) has partnered with property technology company Ohmyhome, as it looks to attract more homebuyers.

“This partnership attests to our commitment to provide an easier, safer, and more convenient home buying experience for Filipino families looking to buy their dream homes,” SPI President Harry M. Paltongan said in a statement.

Ohmyhome, a property solutions platform in Singapore and Malaysia, launched its operations in the Philippines in September 2020.

SPI properties are now available on Ohmyhome’s app and website. In-house agent assistance is also available through the Ohmyhome platform.

“Suntrust and Ohmyhome aim to spur earnest property seekers to check out the company’s vast array of projects nationwide without leaving their domiciles,” he said.