Stephen Loman named Brave fighter of the year

BOOSTED BY two quality victories in 2019, bantamweight champion Stephen “The Sniper” Loman of Team Lakay was adjudged “fighter of the year” in Brave Combat Federation for the second year in a row.

Won the Brave bantamweight title in 2017, Mr. Loman (13-2) fortified his position in the division by winning his two fights last year on his way to becoming the longest-reigning champion in the promotion.

The Sniper took on former featherweight champion Elias Boudegzdame and ran through the French-Algerian fighter in their title clash in Brave’s first-ever live event in the Philippines on March 15.

Mr. Loman stopped his opponent in the fourth round with a violent TKO that sent shockwaves through the division.

He then travelled to India in November and came away with a unanimous decision victory over Canadian Louie Sanoudakis.

To date he is the only champion in bantamweight the promotion has seen with no signs of slowing down.









Mr. Loman said after his fight with Mr. Sanoudakis that he has no immediate plans to move up in weight, saying that he will stay in bantamweight and battle whoever is lined up for him.

“Right now, I have a lot of people to fight still [in the division], maybe one day [I’ll go up in weight],” he said. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo

















