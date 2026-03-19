GCash is bringing back its commitment to environmental restoration with the second GCash Run this March 2026. Set to take place on March 22, 2026, along Ayala Avenue in Makati City, the GCash Run 2026 builds on last year’s momentum by gathering thousands of participants to translate simple, everyday activities into tangible environmental impact.

A total of 40,500 grey mangrove trees are committed for planting following this event, courtesy of runners, sponsors, and partners. The initiative supports science-based mangrove restoration efforts that protect coastlines, enhance biodiversity, and strengthen climate resilience in vulnerable communities.

Supporting national reforestation mandates

This year, GCash further strengthens the initiative by formalizing its partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources — Forest Management Bureau (DENR–FMB), aligning GCash Run with the government’s national target of planting 1.5 billion trees by 2028. The collaboration also supports mangrove restoration efforts to restore and expand the Philippines’ coastal ecosystems and strengthen the resilience of coastal communities.

“Through GCash Run, we’re making it easier for GCash users and corporate partners to take part in collective environmental action while making nation-building its core mission. Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and when we work together, every step can help create a greener future,” said Moya Ganzon, Head of Sustainability’s Impact Innovations at Mynt, the parent company of GCash.

Grounded in science, implemented with local communities

GCash, through GForest, continues its long-standing partnership with Silliman University (SU) to ensure that mangrove reforestation efforts are grounded in science and implemented with local communities.

Since 2023, GCash and Silliman University have combined ecological research, site assessment, and community-based implementation in Negros Region. To date, more than 277,456 seedlings have been planted under the program, following science-based restoration methods designed to improve survival rates and long-term ecosystem recovery.

The partnership is now entering its second phase, aiming to plant 1 million mangroves and beach forest trees by 2029.

By leveraging SU’s technical expertise, the initiative ensures that tree species are selected based on site suitability, monitored for growth and survival, and implemented with meaningful community participation — strengthening both environmental outcomes and local livelihoods.

From digital action to on-ground impact

GCash Run continues to connect digital engagement with on-ground environmental action. The initiative has also drawn strong support from advocacy organizations and corporate partners.

Advocacy partners include ABS-CBN Foundation, Angat Buhay, Berdeng Kalabaw, Caritas Manila, CRIBS Foundation, One Million Lights, Team Manila, UNICEF, WWF, and Zolo.

A total of twenty eco-marketplace partners will also participate, including Cut the Craft, Wonder Home Essentials, Eco Shift Essentials, For Keeps Clean Beauty, Abel PH, Commune Cafe and Bar, Pili Ani PH, Kangkong King, Simula PH, Malingkat Weaves, Maginhawa Eco-Store, araro.gelato, Planted Bodega, and Odd Cafe.

The GCash Marketplace will showcase the convenience of GCash for Business solutions, including SoundPay, PocketPay, and EasyPOS. Runners can use these to purchase sustainable products, eco-friendly goods, and healthy food.

Event platinum sponsors are eTap Solutions, Globe, IKEA Philippines, Pay&Go, and Smart. Silver sponsors include BPI MS Insurance and Standard Insurance, and bronze sponsors include ECPay, Park Access, REV, and Singlife. Corporate Run Club partners comprise ATRAM, ECPay, eTap Solutions, Globe, STTelemedia Global Data Centres, Pay&Go, PDAX, Seapeak, and Tech Mahindra.

Official media partners, including the Inquirer Group, Manila Bulletin, BusinessWorld, The Philippine STAR, PhilStar.com, Rappler, Bilyonaryo, and THEPHILBIZNEWS, are supporting this year’s GCash Run as official media partners.

GCash is encouraged by the growing support from our partners and the 12,000 runners who joined us in this shared commitment to sustainability. GCash Run shows how digital platforms, institutional collaboration, and community action can come together to create measurable environmental impact.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.