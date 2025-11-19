No card, no problem! Here’s how GCash users can link their accounts to Google Pay.

Following the official launch of Google Pay in the Philippines, GCash, the country’s biggest cashless ecosystem, can now be fully integrated with Google’s secure and widely accepted payment system.

The integration is now available to select GCash users and will be rolling out to more customers soon. It will enable millions of Filipinos to link their GCash wallets to Google Pay for fast, secure, and seamless transactions.

To link GCash accounts to Google Pay, users need to download the Google Wallet App from the Google Play Store, open the GCash app, and tap on their Profile. From there, they should go to My Linked Accounts and select Google Pay. After reviewing the information, users must agree to bind and proceed with biometric verification. Once complete, a prompt will appear that will redirect them to the Google Pay app, where they need to sign in.

By combining the unmatched local scale and trust of GCash with Google Pay’s global infrastructure, the integration redefines how users move through digital and physical commerce. With the integration, users can easily activate GCash as a fund source for Google Pay for various transactions.

Moreover, activating GCash on Google Pay provides a more seamless and secure experience, since it eliminates the need for manual card entry, without storing or sharing card numbers with merchants.

“This integration empowers our users to move through digital and physical spaces with greater ease, security, and reach, anchored in our purpose of making the everyday lives of Filipinos better,” said Ren-Ren Reyes, President and CEO of G-Xchange, Inc., the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

“We’re proud to work with GCash to bring faster, convenient, and more secure payments to the Philippines. This launch underscores our enduring commitment to accelerating financial inclusion and fueling the next chapter of the Philippines’ dynamic digital economy,” said Prep Palacios, Country Manager, Google Philippines.

As digital ecosystems evolve, GCash leads with accessibility, security, and relevance. The integration with Google Pay is more than a feature; it shows how GCash is shaping the future of payments, making them fast, secure, and widely accepted. With GCash Tap to Pay or linking your GCash account to Google Pay, Filipinos can make seamless, secure payments anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.