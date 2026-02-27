In 2025, Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) marked a defining milestone — its 45th year in Philippine real estate — by setting its sights firmly on what comes next. True to its philosophy of “Building Better Lives,” the company completed a diverse lineup of developments, cementing its position as a leading force in Philippine property.

From next-generation office towers and first-in-city malls to ultra-luxury hospitality and logistics facilities built for the future, 2025 underscored what Robinsons Land does best: build where it matters, build to last, and build with purpose.

“As a company, we don’t measure success only by scale,” said Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, president and CEO of RLC. “We measure it by relevance, how our developments respond to real needs, uplift local economies, and continue to create value long after opening day.”

RAISING THE BAR IN HOSPITALITY

NUSTAR Hotel Cebu

At the pinnacle of RLC’s diverse hospitality offerings is NUSTAR Hotel Cebu, a five-star property within the NUSTAR Resort & Casino complex on Cebu’s Kawit Island. Designed for the ultra-luxury traveler, the hotel features oversized rooms with panoramic sea views, private butler service, deep soaking tubs, and exclusive access to a Private Club Lounge. It is also officially part of the Michelin Guide’s curated list of recommended hotels, having earned recognition in the 2025 Michelin Guide for its excellence in design, service, and exceptional guest experience.

Integrated seamlessly with NUSTAR’s wider entertainment ecosystem — casino, curated dining, mall, and pool villas — the hotel positions Cebu as a serious contender in the global luxury travel circuit.

“NUSTAR Hotel Cebu reflects Robinsons Hotels & Resorts’ pride as the Philippines’ first and only five‑star Filipino hospitality brand. It captures the ambition of global luxury while honoring the signature warmth and world‑class service Filipinos are known for,” said Aragon-GoBio.

REDEFINING BUSINESS DISTRICTS

Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3

Standing as the newest and tallest structure within the 10-hectare destination estate in Iloilo by Robinsons Land, Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 signals Iloilo’s steady rise as a regional business hub. The estate, which also includes a lifestyle mall, has grown into a destination that brings together work, convenience, and everyday experiences. Purpose-built for modern enterprises, the tower offers sustainable, BPO-grade office spaces framed by sweeping countryside views.

Already recognized as the first LEED-certified office development in Western Visayas (with Towers 1 and 2 certified and Tower 3 pursuing LEED certification), the project integrates VRF air-conditioning systems, LED lighting, and a sewage treatment plant, marrying efficiency with environmental responsibility. Its aluminum-accented façade and interiors, inspired by the Dinagyang Festival, lend the tower a distinctly local soul.

Strategically positioned as the closest BPO-grade complex to Iloilo International Airport, the development has also garnered industry recognition, including Best BPO Office Development at the 2024 PropertyGuru Philippines Awards.

“Cybergate Iloilo shows how world-class workspaces can thrive outside Metro Manila,” said Aragon-GoBio.

GBF Center 2

RLC’s Bridgetowne Destination Estate is home to GBF Center 2, the largest LEED v4 Gold-certified office tower in the Philippines, which includes touchless access (facial recognition systems) with seamless integration into the destination-oriented allocation system (DOAS) elevators. This ensures optimal vertical transport utilization that reduces energy consumption and maintenance expense. On health and safety, high-efficiency air filtration systems, 100% backup power that boasts of N+1 redundancy, and multiple telco facilities have been deployed in the building. Its prime location along the C5 corridor ensures superior access to Ortigas, Pasig, Quezon City, and Taguig.

The 30-storey, PEZA-accredited Grade A building boasts expansive 2,800-square-meter floor plates designed for IT-BPM firms and multinational tenants. Together with GBF Center 1, the development clinched multiple honors at the 2025 PropertyGuru Philippines Awards, including Best Green Commercial Development, Best Office Architectural Design, and Best Office Interior Design.

RETAIL THAT BUILDS COMMUNITIES

Robinsons Pagadian

Marking RLC’s 56th mall nationwide and its 8th in Mindanao, Robinsons Pagadian made an immediate impact, posting record-breaking foot traffic on opening day and bringing modern retail to the heart of the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The mall introduced first-in-city brands and attractions including Movieworld cinemas equipped with laser projection and Dolby 7.1 sound. Its design draws inspiration from the vibrant vinta boats of Zamboanga, grounding the mall firmly in local culture.

Strategically located across City Hall and major civic landmarks, Robinsons Pagadian reinforces RLC’s long-held belief in going where others do not dare — and succeeding.

“We’ve always believed that growth shouldn’t be exclusive to already-saturated cities,” Aragon-GoBio said. “Robinsons Pagadian is proof that there are still underserved markets, and those are the areas we wish to focus on.”

Robinsons Caloocan (The Plaza Bagong Silang)

As RLC’s 57th mall, The Plaza Bagong Silang stands out for purpose. Developed through a public-private partnership with the Caloocan City government, the mall functions as an integrated civic hub, housing a health center, multi-purpose hall, and basketball court, a first for Robinsons Malls.

Launched at 100% occupancy, the development serves one of Metro Manila’s densest districts with a thoughtfully curated mix of essential retail and dining options, reinforcing RLC’s role as both developer and community partner.

POWERING THE FUTURE OF LOGISTICS

RLX Taytay 2

RLC’s logistics arm, RLX, also had a strong showing in 2025, one of which was the completion of RLX Taytay 2, its 14th warehouse facility. Spanning four hectares with a 27,000-square-meter covered area, the Grade A development features high ceilings, reinforced flooring, energy-efficient lighting, and advanced fire protection systems.

Built to support the evolving needs of 3PL, eCommerce, and FMCG sectors, the facility also contributes to local job creation, underscoring the company’s commitment to inclusive growth. RLX Taytay sets a new benchmark in efficient and sustainable warehousing and is poised to transform the logistics landscape in Taytay and beyond.

RLX Calamba 2E

Strategically located near the SLEX Canlubang Toll Plaza, RLX Calamba 2E forms part of the fast-growing RLX Calamba 2 compound. Designed for modern, scalable logistics operations, the warehouse offers seamless access to major transport routes and is engineered for efficient storage, distribution, and fulfillment.

“RLX logistics facilities reflects our commitment to strengthening the country’s supply chain backbone. By building facilities that enable faster, smarter, and more resilient logistics operations, we empower businesses to scale with confidence and position whole regions for sustained economic growth,” said Aragon-GoBio.

STABILITY YOU CAN INVEST IN

Beyond brick and mortar, Robinsons Land’s strong fundamentals were reflected in its market performance. RLC’s stock performed notably well in 2025, the best among its peers, with momentum continuing into 2026 — underscoring investor confidence in the company’s stability and long-term value.

With a diversified portfolio spanning offices, residences, malls, hotels, and logistics facilities, RLC remains a stable and lucrative investment, one that continues to appreciate as its developments mature and communities grow around them.

In every sense, 2025 was not just a productive year for Robinsons Land, it was a defining one. And with projects completed and under way, the outlook for 2026 looks even more promising.

