Behind every masterpiece stands a craftsman — a master, steeled by patience and sharpened by time.

In Japan, they are called Takumi. They devote years to pursuing perfection in their craft until excellence becomes second nature.

The Takumi tradition is not simply about skill. It is about surrendering to one’s craft, refining every detail with care, and creating something that will endure.

The same spirit of Takumi is the essence of the collaboration between Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes, the Philippines’ leader in resort-inspired communities, and Marubeni Corporation, one of Japan’s most respected global companies, in building The Valeron Tower — a residential condominium development rising along C-5 Rd. (E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue) in Pasig City.

Together, DMCI Homes and Marubeni — guided by the devotion of the Takumi — present The Valeron Tower, an exquisite residential development rooted in Filipino craftsmanship and elevated by Japanese mastery.

Building with Intention

The partnership between DMCI Homes and Marubeni is built on complementary strengths.

Years of collaboration have made both embody discipline, attention to detail, and an unwavering commitment to quality. From water and transport infrastructure to real estate development, DMCI Homes and Marubeni have always been guided by a unified goal: to deliver excellence that stands the test of time.

Now, they begin another chapter in their shared story of quality — their finest expression of Takumi.

DMCI Homes contributes decades of local expertise and engineering innovation. Known for quality craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and long-term value, the company relies on its in-house team of engineers, architects, skilled workers, and landscape professionals. It also invests in modern facilities such as its Concrete Batching Plant, Concrete Hollow Blocks Plant, Centralized Rebar Fabrication Facility, advanced equipment like the Universal Testing Machine and Compression Machine, and leading construction technologies including Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Robotic Total Station. These ensure precision, quality, and efficiency at every stage of construction.

Every DMCI Homes project undergoes a rigorous proprietary 102-point inspection and testing process led by the company’s Quality Management Department. Projects are built with superior materials and strengthened by the combined expertise of trusted partner subcontractors, as well as local and international consultants, to ensure enduring quality.

This relentless commitment to craft reflects the Japanese Takumi philosophy: no detail is too small, no standard too high.

Global Perspective

Marubeni, for its part, takes a full-service approach to real estate — covering everything from development to asset and property management. In the Philippines, its presence spans more than a century, marked by high-impact partnerships with DMCI Holdings, Inc. in water, transportation, and infrastructure.

Globally, Marubeni has developed over 80,000 condominium units in Japan and manages a real estate portfolio valued at over 1 trillion yen as of January 2025, with investments across Asia and the United States.

Showing that its commitment extends from planning to hands-on involvement, Marubeni has seconded two experienced expatriates from Tokyo to Manila to support project development of The Valeron Tower. This reflected Marubeni’s genuine dedication to understanding how Filipino communities live, grow, and thrive — and to ensuring that its standards of quality, precision, and Takumi-level mastery are fully integrated into every stage of the project.

It is this combination of global expertise, local insight, and unwavering, hands-on dedication — rooted in the philosophy of Takumi — that shapes every detail of The Valeron Tower.

A Shared Commitment to the Long Term

In The Valeron Tower, DMCI Homes and Marubeni find their truest expression of Takumi yet. It is designed as a game-changing model for urban condo living — one that blends comfort with innovation and efficiency with everyday function.

From top-notch amenities to industry-first services like commercial-grade Community Internet and the RideShare Carpool Program, The Valeron Tower reflects a commitment to both form and function. Every detail, from layout efficiency to material selection, is crafted to last for generations.

Marubeni has even assigned dedicated representatives to work closely with DMCI Homes on the project, ensuring the exchange of global best practices and reinforcing a culture of precision and consistency.

As DMCI Holdings, Inc. Chairman Isidro Consunji shared during the unveiling of The Valeron Tower’s Grand Showroom, “We expect this project to be a game changer,” underscoring how the combined expertise of DMCI Homes and Marubeni can bring forward innovations that raise the bar in urban living.

Rooted in Filipino Craftsmanship. Elevated by Japanese Mastery.

The Valeron Tower stands as a testament to the union of two legacies — rooted in Filipino craftsmanship and elevated by Japanese mastery. It reflects what can be achieved when passion meets precision, and when building goes beyond purpose to embrace integrity, foresight, and heart.

Like the Takumi who devote their lives to perfecting their craft, DMCI Homes and Marubeni Corp. are creating more than homes — they are shaping communities built to endure.

A new landmark is rising in Pasig City — crafted with dedication, mastery, and purpose. Crafted the Takumi way.

The Valeron Tower is a joint venture between DMCI Homes and Marubeni Corp. To learn more about the project, visit www.dmcihomes.com or call (632) 5324-8888 / 0917-880-8800. You may also reach Marubeni Corporation through their website at www.marubeniphil.com.

