In a time when legal battles often seem detached from moral values, a new movement is rekindling the connection between faith and the pursuit of justice. Lawyers for Christ (LFC), founded in December 2024 by Zephaniah “Khalid” Mesa, stands as a testament to how law and spirituality can coexist — not in conflict, but in harmony — for the service of God and the Filipino nation.

Rooted in Faith, Driven by Purpose

For its founder, Zephaniah “Khalid” Mesa, Lawyers for Christ was born out of a deep conviction: that legal practice must go beyond courtrooms and case files. It should mirror the compassion, integrity, and humility that come from walking in faith.

“Law isn’t merely a system of rules,” Mesa shares. “It’s a ministry — a means to bring light, truth, and healing to society.”

Through LFC, he hopes to unite Christian lawyers who view their careers as both a calling and a mission — to defend justice while upholding Christ-like principles.

Faith as the Foundation of Justice

At the heart of Lawyers for Christ lies an unshakable belief: Jesus Christ is Lord over all — even in the halls of law and governance.

“We are not just lawyers. We are Christian lawyers,” emphasizes Atty. Ronald Tolledo, CoFounder and President of LFC. “Our vision is to transform society by grounding justice in biblical truth.”

To Atty. Tolledo and his fellow founders, Lawyers for Christ isn’t simply a professional organization. It’s a fellowship of believers who see the legal profession as a sacred responsibility — to advocate with compassion, lead with integrity, and serve with faith.

Mission and Mentorship

LFC is built upon two guiding pillars:

To uphold justice through integrity and faith. To mentor the next generation of Christian lawyers.

Though still in its early stages with six founding members, LFC is already cultivating relationships with law students and scholars who aspire to blend excellence in law with devotion to God. By nurturing these young minds early, the organization envisions a new wave of legal practitioners whose moral compass remains steadfast amid challenges.

From Fellowship to Faith-Based Think-Tank

More than a community, Lawyers for Christ aims to become a Christian think-tank that contributes meaningfully to public discourse. Its members aspire to craft Christ-centered policy proposals and provide faith-based solutions to national issues.

Among its cornerstone initiatives is CARE — Christian Arbitration for Reconciliation and Equity. This program offers an alternative to the traditional court system through mediation grounded in biblical principles, helping disputing parties find peace and reconciliation without hostility.

“In a society where conflicts too often end in division, CARE brings the ministry of healing,” Atty. Tolledo explains. “We are attempting great, if not impossible, things for God — because we believe justice and grace can coexist.”

A Movement of Service and Sincerity

For Mesa and the LFC founders, true success is not measured by the size of the membership but by the sincerity of each member’s faith and commitment. The group welcomes both practicing lawyers and students who share the same desire — to pursue justice anchored in divine truth.

Lawyers for Christ stands not as another legal association, but as a movement — a higher calling for those who wish to serve both God and the nation.

Join the Mission

As LFC continues to grow, it invites Christian lawyers, students, and advocates who wish to be instruments of justice and faith to join its mission.

To learn more or support Lawyers for Christ, contact 0920-226-0721.

Together, let us build a justice system that reflects not just the law of man — but the love of God.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.