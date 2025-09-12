Demonstrating its commitment to long-term community empowerment, the ICCP Group continues to invest in financial education and protection across its areas of operation through its corporate social responsibility arm, the ICCP Group Foundation, Inc. (IGFI).

Central to this effort is IGFI’s expanded financial literacy program, developed in partnership with BDO Foundation, Inc. The program recently brought its Basics of Personal Finance workshop to Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, where over 240 residents participated in sessions held at Babag National High School. This initiative builds on earlier workshops conducted in the cities of Lipa and Batangas, as well as in the Municipality of Malvar in Batangas province.

“Our goal is to equip individuals with practical financial tools that foster greater self-reliance,” said IGFI President Richard Osmond. “Education lays the groundwork for sustainable community growth. This is something we prioritize across ICCP Group operations.”

To complement these educational efforts, IGFI has partnered with a leading financial services provider to implement an accessible microinsurance initiative. Designed to offer financial protection to select beneficiaries in ICCP Group host communities, the program is being delivered in close coordination with barangay leaders and partner organizations.

To date, more than 430 individuals from Batangas, Laguna, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro have received coverage, with plans to reach a total of 600 beneficiaries. The insurance program provides support during times of unexpected loss or hardship, including coverage for accidental death, fire-related damage, and emergency expenses.

This initiative reflects the ICCP Group’s broader commitment to community resilience and inclusive development. It ensures that social interventions meet local needs in meaningful and sustainable ways.

Beyond its financial programs, ICCP Group companies continue to lead grassroots efforts that span livelihood support, green education, and resource-conscious practices. These programs reinforce their role as development partners in the communities they serve.

The ICCP Group maintains a strong presence in key growth areas through its companies, including Science Park of the Philippines, Inc. (SPPI), a leading industrial estate developer with locations in Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, and Bataan; and Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation (PDO), a successful real estate company with residential and commercial projects in Batangas, Cebu, Pampanga, and Cagayan de Oro.

From industrial parks to residential townships, the ICCP Group remains dedicated to building not only infrastructure but also stronger, more informed, and better-prepared communities.

