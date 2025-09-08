A new name has entered the metro’s fitness landscape, promising to raise the bar for combat sports and conditioning. Fight League officially opened its doors this month at the Silver Tree Building in Ortigas Center, positioning itself as both a state-of-the-art training facility and a community for athletes, enthusiasts, and first-timers alike.

The facility is the brainchild of Atty. Nilo T. Divina, Managing Partner of DivinaLaw, who built Fight League as both a gift and a vision inspired by his son, Josemaria Raphael “Jorap” Divina. “We wanted to create a place that challenges the body, sharpens the mind, and builds a community around discipline and purpose,” Divina said during the launch.

Joining him at the opening was renowned conditioning coach Chappy Callanta of 360 Fit Teams, whose company has partnered with Fight League to shape its training programs. Guests were given a first look at the facility, which features a full-sized boxing arena, an array of punching bags and speed balls, and a dedicated fitness zone. The gym also houses equipment not commonly found elsewhere, such as a treadmill capable of reaching a 30° incline — double the standard maximum — designed to test endurance at the highest level.

Fight League offers a broad range of programs, from combat disciplines like Muay Thai, boxing, mixed martial arts, grappling, and jiu-jitsu, to group fitness classes in MMA conditioning, Pilates, kettlebell training, and cardio-strength workouts. Members can also enjoy healthy post-training options through the in-house café, which serves meals, sandwiches, and salads to keep athletes fueled.

While its amenities set the stage, the founders emphasized that, apart from being a gym, Fight League is a call to action. “What makes Fight League different is not just the equipment or the programs, but its very purpose,” Callanta said. “It’s about showing up every day with drive, with fire, and with a community behind you.”

Fight League is located on the 3rd floor of the Silver Tree Building, San Miguel Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. For inquiries, call 0998-865-2515.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.