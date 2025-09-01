The Commission on Audit (CoA) has initiated a performance audit on government flood control projects across the country, following a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The move comes in the wake of widespread flooding and devastation in Metro Manila and surrounding areas, which have raised questions about the effectiveness of existing flood mitigation programs.

In a memorandum dated Aug. 23, 2025, CoA Chairperson Gamaliel A. Cordoba instructed the CoA Performance Audit Office (PAO) to immediately begin the audit.

The directive is in accordance with CoA Resolution No. 2024-018, which approved the Performance Audit Portfolio (PAP) for 2024-2026. This portfolio includes a list of programs, such as the government’s Flood Risk Management and Resiliency Program (FRMRP), that are slated for performance audits.

The audit will focus on assessing flood control projects’ objectives of preventing and/or mitigating the effects of flooding.

President Marcos had raised concerns that despite significant public funds being allocated to these projects, they have seemingly failed to provide adequate protection to affected communities.

The PAO has been tasked with submitting its report immediately upon completion of the audit. The findings are expected to shed light on the efficiency and impact of government spending on flood control and may lead to recommendations for improving the country’s flood management strategies.

