Rising consumer demand and the rapid expansion of e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and logistics are reshaping the Philippines’ industrial real estate landscape. Speed, scale and efficiency have become decisive factors in how companies compete and grow.

SM Warehouses, the logistics platform of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), is meeting this demand with customized, strategically located facilities designed to give businesses a competitive edge.

It offers clients two options: customized build-to-suit facilities and core-and-shell sites for quick fit-out and fast start-up. This flexibility lets companies tailor layouts and features to their operations — whether for cold storage, high-volume distribution, or specialized technical use — while keeping lead times to market to a minimum.

SM Warehouses helps businesses scale in prime logistics corridors, such as Makati, Parañaque, Cavite, Laguna, Tarlac, Iloilo, Cebu, and Davao. Each location offers direct links to major highways, ports and transport nodes, translating to faster delivery cycles, lower logistics costs and stronger last-mile performance.

“The Philippines is an increasingly discerning market,” said Alexis Ortiga, Business Unit Head of the Commercial Property Group, which oversees SM Offices and SM Warehouses. “Consumers want quality, speed and a seamless experience. For businesses, that makes fulfilment a fight for the right space. Our job is to help them secure that advantage.”

The facilities can range from 9,000 to 150,000 square meters, accommodating specialized requirements such as cold chain networks or mega-fulfilment centers. Core-and-shell options offer the speed of early occupancy with the control of customized fit-out.

From concept to completion, SM Warehouses works alongside clients to ensure alignment on technical specifications, timelines and operational needs. Its current tenant base includes established names in retail, e-commerce and FMCG.

Backed by SM Prime’s extensive land bank and development expertise, SM Warehouses serves as a strategic partner in delivering scalable solutions to meet the country’s rising logistics and industrial demand.

