Kiwami: Japanese Master Kitchens proudly announces the grand opening of its largest location and flagship store, spanning over 700 square meters with a 250-seat capacity at the heart of the biggest mall in the Philippines: SM Mall of Asia. This marks a major milestone in Kiwami’s rapid expansion and reaffirms its commitment to redefining the Japanese dining experience in the country.

Designed with sleek, ambient interiors that reflect modern Japanese minimalism, the new store is a celebration of craftsmanship and culinary excellence.

A Home to Japan’s Master Kitchens

Kiwami — roughly translating to “ultimate” in Japanese — takes its name seriously. At the core of Kiwami’s multi-kitchen concept is the belief in single-dish mastery, a culinary philosophy deeply rooted in Japanese culture and tradition.

Unlike conventional food halls, Kiwami features six Master Kitchens, each with its own dedicated kitchen space, specialized equipment, and Japan-trained chefs whose sole focus is exclusively on one iconic dish. These include:

Yabu the house of Katsu

Ippudo for ramen with their signature tonkotsu broth

Hachibei with hakata-style yakitori grilled over traditional Binchotan charcoal

Hannosuke for their Tokyo-famous tendon bowls

Hokkaido for the dreamy milky soft serve, and

Koyo Handroll Bar for Standard Hospitality’s latest master kitchen, featuring bold and innovative sushi creations

Kiwami’s layout reflects this commitment: 30% of the store’s footprint is dedicated to kitchens, allowing each brand to maintain its authenticity and quality without compromise. Alongside this, our MOA store is made up of over 100 team members, to make sure we have enough hands to catch all the work it takes to make sure we always have our best foot forward to serve our guests. This investment in infrastructure and talent ensures the best service we can give, without sacrificing the high standards of taste and consistency that guests have come to expect.

Continued Growth and Market Momentum

This launch marks Kiwami’s third major opening in less than a year, following the highly successful relaunch in BGC and expansion of Alabang Town Center. The newest flagship store not only highlights Kiwami’s strong market leadership but also underscores its ambition to become the go-to destination for the fine-casual Japanese experience in the Philippines.

“As we expand, we stay true to our philosophy of mastery over mass,” said Michael Concepcion, SHG Creative Director. “Each of our Master Kitchens is designed to deliver nothing short of excellence — this is what sets Kiwami apart.”

Kiwami MOA opens June 23, 2025

Level 1, North Entertainment Mall

Monday – Sunday | 10:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.

Meet the Masters:

Koyo: Mark Manaloto — New York-Based Sushi Chef

Koyo reimagines the sushi with a contemporary twist, showcasing the expert craftsmanship of New York-based Chef Mark Manaloto. By using only the finest ingredients to craft bold and inventive flavor combinations, Koyo strikes the perfect balance between refinement and innovation. Our handrolls are meticulously packaged to ensure that our premium nori is always as fresh and crisp as it can be, delivering an exceptional experience with every bite.

Hibachi: Max Smith and Douglas Barker — Michelin-trained Chefs

Char-grilled and the perfect centerpiece for every meal, our Hibachi Shared Plates are crafted in partnership with Sydney-based chefs Max Smith and Douglas Barker, close collaborators and former alumni of famed izakaya Cho Cho San in Sydney, who draw on their extensive experience from Michelin-starred establishments in London. Our Hibachi sharing plates offer classic Japanese-style dishes grilled over Binchotan charcoal, creating unique flavor combinations crafted for groups to share.

Yabu: Kazuya Takeda — Michelin Bib Gourmand Katsu Chef

Founded in 2011, Yabu was born with a clear mission. Partnering with Michelin Bib Gourmand Chef Kazuya Takeda, Yabu is dedicated to perfecting the art of Tonkatsu. Celebrated for its consistency, Yabu stands as a market leader with over 19 locations. Mastering the preparation of this one dish, beginning with the finest meats, sourced exclusively from trusted partners, ensuring the authenticity and excellence at the heart of our tonkatsu. Complementing this are our farm-to-table cabbage and in-house made panko, contributing to the genuine, homemade taste in every bite. Our promise is clear-cut: if our meal doesn’t meet your expectations, it will be replaced free of charge. This pledge underscores our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction at every table, every time. Rooted in quality and consistency, our journey continues to embrace and uphold the principles that have defined our brand from the beginning.

Ippudo: Shigemi Kawahara — 3-time Ramen Master Chef Hall-of-Famer

Ippudo with Ramen King Shigemi Kawahara (3-time Ramen Master Chef Hall-of-Famer) has been celebrated for its World Famous Tonkotsu Ramen since 1985. Ippudo has been a pioneer in Hakata-style ramen made with imported 15-hour Tonkotsu broth, freshly made noodles and 30-hour slow-cooked torched Chashu. The ramen is served in custom “aritayaki” porcelain bowls originating from pottery stone mined in Mount Izumi Japan which are made to withstand piping hot ramen, reflecting the brand’s commitment to tradition and quality.

Hachibei: Katsunori Yashima — Global Yakitori Chef

Since its inception in 1983, Hachibei, under the expert guidance of Chef Katsunori Yashima, has set the standard in bringing Hakata-style yakitori to a global audience. Their distinctive use of Binchotan charcoal, a hallmark of traditional Japanese grilling, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the flavor and aroma of their dishes, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the art of yakitori. Beyond just a cooking method, Hachibei’s approach represents a dedication to authenticity and a celebration of Japanese culinary traditions. Each dish served is a testament to their meticulous attention to detail, from the selection of premium ingredients to the precision of preparation, embodying the essence of Japanese culinary craftsmanship.

Hannosuke: Shinya Kaneko — Tokyo’s Leader in Tempura

Founded in the 1950’s, Hannosuke is renowned for its iconic tempura recipes. The use of sesame oil, specialty flour, and generational heirloom tendon sauce have made Hannosuke a symbol of culinary heritage, beloved for its light, crispy texture and timeless recipes. Hannosuke boasts of long lines at their Tokyo restaurant, a testament to its timeless culinary excellence and cherished family recipes passed down through generations.

About Kiwami Japanese Master Kitchens:

What makes Kiwami truly exceptional is that there is a dedicated master kitchen for each culinary concept to create consistent dishes that reflect the mastery and excellent quality that you would find if you were to enjoy these same restaurants in Japan. Each Master kitchen showcases their own unique set of ingredients, speciality equipment and a dedicated team of chefs who have been trained to only make their respective dishes have been trained by the dedicated team of chefs refining their craft with individual brand training by their respective principals.

About The Standard Hospitality Group

Since its inception in 2011, The Standard Group has emerged as a leading name in Manila’s hospitality industry. Operating four distinctive brands across over 40 locations and growing, our group is driven by a philosophy of innovation, commitment to quality, excellence, and the spirit of genuine hospitality. Our brands — @yabuph, @ippudoph, @kiwami.ph, and @elephantgroundsph — each showcase a unique aspect of our passion for excellent dining experiences and warm customer service. Our ambition as world-class operators is to constantly be at the forefront of creating innovative processes and systems, ensuring that each member of our team reaches their full potential.

