With the theme “Digital Transformation in the Age of AI,” the country takes center stage with Filipinnovation — powered by Concentrix, a global technology and services leader. The nation’s largest private employer and integrated business solutions partner launched Filipinnovation with an exclusive tech summit, kicking off with a focus on the local healthcare maintenance organization (HMO) and insurance sectors.

“Filipinnovation is about challenging the status quo in shaping the future of integrated business solutions in the domestic market. The country has long been known for exceptional service. As technology reshapes the ecosystem into a digital one, and the future of work demands new tools and skillsets; that’s where Filipinnovation comes in. It’s about taking the core of what makes the Philippines great — our culture of care and excellence — and infusing it with technology such as AI, automation, and futureready talent. Starting right here at home – from the Philippines, for the Philippines. We’re driving seamless, intelligent experiences and making sure that it benefits the Filipino market as well,” said Amit Jagga, EVP and Chief Business Officer of Concentrix Philippines.

From Service to Solutions Capabilities

The event brought senior industry leaders from public and private sectors together with discussions and showcases that put the spotlight on AI transformation in local HMO and insurance — sharing best practices, cutting-edge tech solutions and success stories that are transforming the Philippine landscape.

Filipinnovation reimagines the country’s leadership in customer service by merging it with high-tech capabilities to deliver smarter, human-centric and personalized experiences — from end-to-end customer experience (CX) journeys to AI-powered solutions and analytics.

The launch of Filipinnovation on the back of the recently concluded 2025 Philippine Insurance Summit where Concentrix was also a sponsor and represented in the “Leveraging Technology for Innovation in Insurance” panel discussion, underscores that digital transformation is a top priority in the country, relevant across industries. According to Michael Rellosa, Executive Director of the Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association (PIRA), “We believe that Filipinnovation is a catalyst for resilience. In the insurance and reinsurance sector, it enables us to adopt smarter, more inclusive products that respond to socio-economic and environmental shifts, for example. The AI-driven solutions we have seen at the Concentrix launch today is very promising. And the impact will surely extend beyond our sector. Innovation rooted in Filipino creativity empowers industries to become more agile, efficient, and futureready. By nurturing a culture of continuous innovation, we’re not just improving services — we’re building a stronger Philippines.”

Public-Private Collaboration Driving Change

One of the summit’s key themes is the power of shared goals and collaboration. With strong alignment between government and private sectors, the Philippines is setting the groundwork for becoming a global innovation hub — for digital transformation, enterprise technology, and future growth.

At the Filipinnovation launch, messages of support from the Office of the President, the Special Assistant to the President on Investment and Economic Affairs, as well as a keynote speech from Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director-General Tereso Panga, underscores the whole-of-government and industry multi-stakeholder investment approach. “Advancing our ecozone development program to create a more conducive environment is driven by Filipinnovation. I believe in our President that when he says ‘digitalization is the need of today’, we must embrace it and make it touch all industries and put Filipino digital capability and collaboration at the heart of the country’s growth. By pursuing it, we are positioning the Philippines to lead next-generation experiences for our citizens. And when the country builds a reputation as a tech solutions destination, we become more competitive in the global economy,” said PEZA Director-General Panga.

Why Filipinnovation Matters Now

As next-gen experiences drive the digital world of today and tomorrow, Filipinnovation serves as proof that the country can lead in integrated CX and secure, cyber-resilient business solutions — with benefits that extend to skills development and new job opportunities for talent.

In closing, Amit Jagga, EVP and Chief Business Officer of Concentrix Philippines, said, “In embracing Filipinnovation, we help to not only secure but also future-proof the nation’s digital ecosystem, and create new opportunities for our game-changers supporting this work. We are proud of the role that Concentrix plays in driving the multi-stakeholder partnerships that will enable its success.”

With over 100,000 game-changers across over 50 sites nationwide, Concentrix Philippines continues to demonstrate its leadership with innovation, being in the 2024 Asia CEO Circle of Excellence for Most Innovative Company and Technology Company of the Year, as well as Company of the Year Grand Winner for its financial success, governance, social commitment, pioneering achievements, and recognitions received. Concentrix is also in the 2025 Philippines Best Workplaces list. For more information, visit www.concentrix.com.

