TGR street race to be held South of Manila in Villar City

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is bringing back the thrill of street racing on May 24 & 25 for Race Weekend 2 of the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup (TGR Philippine Cup) season. The highly anticipated event will be held south of Manila in Villar City and marks the first time the racing series will be taking on the streets since 2018.

The event is open to all. Interested attendees need only to register at https://www.tgrphcup.com/ to receive their pass. Admission is free.

The race weekend will be held over two days, with Saturday heating up the track with the Qualifying and first Sprint Race of the weekend. On Sunday, the second and third Sprint Races will be held. There will also be Drag Races, and Car Club and Gymkhana Exhibitions on both days. Both days will be livestreamed on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines Facebook and YouTube channels.

Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup has held street races in Alabang, Muntinlupa City; Cebu City; McKinley, Taguig City and Pasay City. This will be the first time the street race will be held in Villar City. With their tight corners and long straights, street races have been a favorite of both racers and spectators, providing memorable wheel-to-wheel racing and exciting fan activities.

Eventgoers can look forward to adrenaline-pumping action on track while enjoying side activities, including vehicle displays and test drives, sim racing rigs, food concessionaires, original GR merchandise, and live entertainment. OPM powerhouses Rico Blanco and Parokya ni Edgar will be tearing down the stage on May 24, while Ely Buendia and Bamboo will be rocking it out on May 25.

There will also be special event-exclusive promos on Toyota vehicles for those on the lookout for a fresh, new ride during the race weekend. More details will be announced soon.

“We have heard how much the racers and fans wanted to bring back the street race after the successful ones we’ve had in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu. With the races closer to the Metro, we hope more people will come to experience the thrill and joy of motorsports for themselves and perhaps even discover a passion for speed and all things racing,” shared TMP Assistant Vice President for Marketing Services Andy Ty.

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines and is brought to you by Official Fuel & Lubricants Partner Petron and Official Tire Partner GT Radial, in cooperation with Official Venue Partners Villar City and Brittany.

This event is also supported by Official Timekeeper Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, Tuason Racing, AVT, 3M, Denso, ROTA, OMP and Kinto One.

For more information on the TGR Philippine Cup and other TGR events, visit https://toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines and follow TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

Follow TMP’s official pages—ToyotaMotorPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH for updates.

