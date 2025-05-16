NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS

June 10, 2025

The Regular Meeting of the Stockholders of San Miguel Corporation will be held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 2:00 P.M.

The Stockholders’ Meeting will be conducted via remote communication and livestreamed at the Company’s website. Stockholders can attend the meeting by remote communication.

The Agenda of the Meeting is as follows.

Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 11, 2024 and the Special Stockholders Meetings held on August 8, 2024 and March 27, 2025 Presentation of the Annual Report Ratification of Acts and Proceedings of the Board of Directors and Corporate Officers Approval of Directors’ Fees for 2024 Appointment of External Auditors Election of the Board of Directors Other Matters Adjournment

Stockholders who would like to attend the online meeting should access the 2025 SMC AGSM Website at www.sanmiguel.com.ph/AGSM2025 to obtain the following, namely:

(a) the minutes of the 2024 Regular Stockholders’ Meeting,

(b) the minutes of the Special Stockholders Meetings held on August 8, 2024 and March 27, 2025,

(c) the resolutions of the Board of Directors beginning January 1, 2024 which will be available online beginning May 16, 2025,

(d) the ballots and proxies to attend the meeting, and

(e) the link to view the livestream of the meeting which will be available on the day of the meeting.

During the meeting, the Company shall entertain questions and comments from the stockholders after the presentation of the Annual Report. Questions and comments must be submitted either in advance or during the meeting by email to stockholders@sanmiguel.com.ph. Questions which were not answered during the meeting shall be forwarded to the Office of the Corporate Secretary for the appropriate response.

Ballots and proxies can be submitted via email at stockholders@sanmiguel.com.ph which submission shall be duly acknowledged and validated by the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation. For individual stockholders, the submissions must be accompanied by a copy of a government issued ID as proof of identification. For corporations, the submission must be accompanied by a certification from its Corporate Secretary stating the corporate officer’s authority to represent and sign on behalf of the corporation. Kindly submit to the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation the original signed and notarized documents within a reasonable time after the resumption of regular business operations.

The deadline for submission of ballots and proxies is on May 27, 2025. Validation of ballots and proxies will be on June 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation Office, 2nd Floor, SMC Head Office Complex, No. 40 San Miguel Ave., Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

(Original Signed)

Virgilio S. Jacinto

Corporate Secretary

