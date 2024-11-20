Megawide Corporate Foundation, Inc. (“MCFI” or “the Foundation”), the corporate social responsibility arm of Megawide Construction Corporation (“Megawide”), formally welcomed its new batch of college scholars for the 2024–2025 academic year in a jacket-handing ceremony held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Crowne Plaza Galleria Suites in Quezon City.

The ceremony is MCFI’s first-ever symbolic welcoming occasion which marks the entry of select scholars into the Megawide family, who are taking up Accountancy, Management Engineering, Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Geodetic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Real Estate Management. Each scholar received a custom Megawide Foundation jacket, signifying their official status as beneficiaries of the Megawide Scholarship Program (“MSP”).

“This ceremony is more than a rite of passage; it’s an acknowledgment of our scholars’ potential and hard work,” shared Megawide Corporate Foundation, Inc. President Tata Saavedra. “By supporting their education, we are empowering future leaders who will play crucial roles in helping advance our nation and creating First-World opportunities for their communities.”

MCFI Independent Director Celso Vivas opened the event with an inspiring address, sharing his humble journey from being a working student to becoming an industry leader, emphasizing the sheer value of resilience and determination.

The scholars participated in a panel discussion with Vivas and Saavedra, together with MCFI Independent Trustee Paulette Lui and Megawide Construction Chief Operating Officer Frederick Tan, who offered valuable insights on Megawide’s commitment to nation-building and highlighted career paths within the industry, inspiring them as they prepare to embark on their professional journeys.

Empowering future industry leaders

Since 2015, MCFI has provided support to nearly 100 students. Designed to be holistic in approach, the academic support program also includes relevant life skills, leadership and psychosocial workshops and mentorships for the scholars through the Foundation’s “MeGabay” sessions facilitated by the team with industry leaders and subject matter experts.

The commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders will drive industry growth. By investing in the holistic development of its scholars, MCFI not only supports their academic success but also prepares them for the responsibilities and challenges of leadership. This equips them with the strategic mindset and ethical grounding essential for building a sustainable economy for the Philippines.

In collaborative efforts, MCFI worked with their partner universities to screen and select deserving students through rigorous assessments. The Foundation team also worked with registered social workers who helped out in culminating home visits to validate each scholar’s eligibility through their family background and commitment to the program.

The jacket-handing ceremony then presented a total of 35 scholars from leading universities including Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) led by Dean of John Gokongwei of Management Dr. Roberto Galang; De La Salle University (DLSU) with Dean of Gokongwei College of Engineering Dr. Kathleen Aviso; De La Salle University-College of St. Benilde (DLSU-CSB) with Dean of School of Management and Information Technology Joana Dinoso and Dean of School and Environment and Design Harvey Vasquez; University of the Philippines (UP) with Dean of College of Engineering Dr. Maria Antonia Tanchuling and Dean of College of Architecture Luis Ma. Bo-ot; Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) with Dean of College of Accountancy Dr. Julieta Fonte; and Technological University of the Philippines (TUP) with President Reynaldo Ramos.

The scholars were joined by their ultimate supporters—their families—who expressed their excitement and gratitude for this promising opportunity. Registered social workers, and Megawide executives and employees also took part in the event.

MCFI reaffirms its dedication to fostering a culture of excellence, integrity, and community among the country’s youth. By investing in education, MCFI continues its mission of uplifting Filipino families and communities, building a stronger and more skilled future workforce.

