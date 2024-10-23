Gogolook, the world’s leading anti-scam company, recently partnered with TrueMoney Philippines, one of the leading financial service provider in the country.

Mel Migriño, Gogolook Philippines Country Head, explained that through this partnership, Gogolook will provide TrueMoney customers and partner agents with a six-month basic premium package of the Whoscall Mobile app.

“Incentive programs will be developed to continuously promote digital protection among TrueMoney’s customers and partner agents,” Ms. Migriño said.

Whoscall is a TrustTech app developed by Gogolook, designed to protect mobile users online with features like SMS/call identification, a URL scanner, detection of identity leakage and the ability to report suspicious scam numbers and URLs, which are then added to its international database.

TrueMoney President and Country Managing Director Manuel Cabañero emphasized that Gogolook offers additional tools to help Filipinos combat scams and stay informed about scam-related threats, particularly targeting users on this digital ecosystem.

“The partnership between TrueMoney and Gogolook strengthens our efforts to educate more Filipinos on securing their financial transactions, especially with TrueMoney’s nationwide presence. This collaboration allows us to raise awareness within our ecosystem and equip our partners and customers with the knowledge and tools to fight scams,” Mr. Cabañero said.

“This partnership represents a significant step in securing the Philippine’s financial landscape. It will empower Filipinos with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the digital world with confidence, fostering a secure and safe digital ecosystem,” he added.

TrueMoney Philippines offers various financial services to customers through its partner retailers, mostly sari-sari stores nationwide. The local company is an expansion in the country by the Thailand-headquartered fintech brand. Branded as offering “affordable” financial services for all, TrueMoney users are set to benefit the most from this partnership.

Ms. Migriño further noted that the main goal of the collaboration is to improve the cyber hygiene of digital users, especially those using e-money.

“This partnership aims to jointly promote campaigns against scams, including Gogolook’s ‘Fight for a Scam-Free Pilipinas’ initiative,” Ms. Migriño said.

She also added, “This collaboration seeks to co-create various marketing efforts to boost brand visibility while advocating for stronger digital risk protection for TrueMoney customers and partner agents. These initiatives include integrating Whoscall into the app, promoting digital awareness through caravans, and running campaigns to improve digital literacy.”

The partnership was formalized during the launch of the #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign, which encourages Filipinos to prioritize online safety, one key method being the use of the Whoscall app.

Meanwhile, Rose Ann Repolles, TrueMoney Philippines’ Country Head of Technology, shared her thoughts: “As part of TrueMoney’s tech team, these activities truly add value to our efforts, especially now with the surge of scams and fraud cases not just in the Philippines, but across the region and the world.”

Patricia Lim, TrueMoney Philippines Business Development Officer, also shared her perspective on the initiative.

“For me, this brings great value to us Filipinos, especially at a time when our awareness of the increasing scam-related issues and the current events associated with them is on the rise,” Ms. Lim said.

