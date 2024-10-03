Get ready to explore boundless franchise opportunities! Organized by the Philippine Franchise Association — the country’s pioneer and the only internationally recognized franchise association, the Franchise Negosyo para sa Negros Expo is finally here, opening tomorrow, Oct. 4, at SM City Bacolod, North Wing Atrium! This highly anticipated two-day event runs from Oct. 4-5, 2024, and is set to be the ultimate destination for aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, and franchise enthusiasts across the region.

The expo will feature over 30 exhibitors, proudly representing over 200+ brands from the food, retail, service, and allied services sectors, all in one place for you to explore. Whether you’re looking to invest in a franchise or thinking of expanding your existing business, this event is designed to provide essential insights and connections.

Participating brands are 7-Eleven, Ate Rica’s Bacsilog, Buko Twist, Canadian Tourism and Hospitality Institute, Carrier, Cocolo Express, Famous Belgian Waffle, Figaro, Francorp, Gamot Publiko, Grainsmart Cafe, Kurimi, Livingwater, LT&G Credit Line, Macao Imperial Tea, Master Siomai, M-Gas, Miguelitos Food Service, Miguelitos Ice Cream, Minute Burger, Mister Donut, Mitsubishi, MLhuiller, Momo Egg Drop, Moonleaf, Mr. Lemon, Mr. Potato, Oryspa Spa Solution, PLDT Enterprise, Potato Corner, Seaoil, Shell, Siomai House, The Hungry Pita, The Lemon Co., The Shawarma Shack, U-Franchise Sales and Management, Union Bank, and Villa Tuna.

Exciting Seminars Await!

Visitors can also participate in a series of powerful seminars that will equip them with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the franchise world:

How to Invest in the Right Franchise (FREE seminar)

A seminar for would-be franchisees that is aimed to educate the public on wise franchise investment. Meant for people looking to start a business or diversify their investment via franchising such as OFWs, existing and aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, etc.

How to Franchise Your Business (Paid seminar)

A seminar for existing business owners looking to expand their brand via franchising, this seminar will discuss the steps in turning a local business into a successful franchise.

Franchise Forum: From Micro to National — Scaling Strategies for Business Success (FREE seminar)

A forum aimed to equip participant, especially the MSMEs, with the knowledge and tools needed to scale their businesses from a micro level to a national level. This seminar will feature top-notch industry leaders:

Ms. Sherill Quintana, Founding President and CEO of Oryspa

Mr. Marco Antonio Soliman, President and CEO of LT&Credit Line

Mr. Walther Buenavista, President and CEO of Shawarma Shack

Learn from the best in the industry and hear their success stories in this exclusive forum!

6 STEPS to a Better Business Seminar (FREE seminar)

With Coach Joo Caparas, you will discover the best strategies to unlock potential growth, increase profitability, build a winning team, and maximize your time with ActionCOACH’s 6 Action-Oriented Steps to a Better Business.

This is an incredible opportunity to learn, grow, and be part of the flourishing franchise ecosystem. Whether you’re taking your first steps as an entrepreneur or aiming to scale your business, the Franchise Negosyo para sa Negros Expo promises something for everyone.

The future of your business journey begins here! See you at SM City Bacolod tomorrow for an event that could change the way you do business! Registration to the expo and most of the seminars is FREE and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to register online to reserve seats for the seminars as spots are limited.

Franchise Negosyo para sa Negros is made possible with the support of DTI Region VI, Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), SM City Bacolod, SM Supermalls, GCash for Business, PLDT Enterprise, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, Carrier The Air Authority, Grainsmart Café, Living Water, Miguelitos Ice Cream, Macao Imperial Tea, Mitsubishi Motors, Francorp, U-Franchise, Shell, UnionBank, Net 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Mega Mobile (Inquirer Mobile), Asia Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, The Philippine Star, and Philippine Daily Inquirer.

For more information, visit our website https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/negros.

