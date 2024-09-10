VSTECS Phils., Inc., the leading ICT distributor in the Philippines, is proud to announce the successful deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN for RCBC, one of the country’s largest commercial banks. Through a strategic partnership with Trends and Technologies, Inc.(Trends), this collaboration represents a pivotal milestone in RCBC’s digital transformation journey. Leveraging Trends’ cutting-edge expertise, RCBC is set to revolutionize its network management, fortify security measures, and significantly boost operational efficiency across its expansive branch and ATM network.

A Future-Ready Network

RCBC’s primary goal was to improve user experience, enhance network resiliency, security and control across its wide area network (WAN), and support business growth. With over 505 branches and 890 off-site ATMs, RCBC required a solution that could meet its current needs while also preparing for future demands. Versa Secure SD-WAN, with its centralized orchestration and automation capabilities, was the answer. This solution not only streamlined network operations but also significantly reduced the need for on-site IT support, boosting overall efficiency.

Meeting the Challenges of a Complex Network

Managing a network of this scale is a complex task, with challenges ranging from maintaining consistent performance and security to ensuring operational efficiency. Versa Secure SD-WAN addresses these challenges head-on. By centralizing control, the solution simplifies the management of RCBC’s vast network, allowing the bank to oversee all branches and ATMs from a single platform. This reduces the complexity of managing multiple locations and ensures that security policies are consistently applied across all sites.

Security was another critical concern, particularly for a distributed network spread across 505 branches and 890 ATMs. Versa Secure SD-WAN integrates advanced security features directly into the network, ensuring that every location is protected without the need for standalone security devices at each site.

Network performance is essential for delivering a seamless customer experience. Versa Secure SD-WAN optimizes bandwidth usage through intelligent traffic management, ensuring that critical applications are prioritized and performance is maintained across the network. The deployment included equipping branch Data Centers with 20G NGFW and SD-WAN capacity, and equipping ATM Data Centers with 5G SD-WAN capacity. Branch equipment supported 200Mbps NGFW and SD-WAN, while ATM equipment supported 100Mbps SD-WAN. Prior to this deployment, standard branch and ATM network bandwidth was set at 20Mbps, with current branch link utilization now peaking at 85% per location.

“We are dedicated to providing our customers with seamless and secure banking experiences, and the deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN represents a critical milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Nilo Zantua, Senior Vice-President, Chief Information Officer and Group Head of RCBC. “Versa Secure SD-WAN has not only simplified network management and strengthened security across our extensive branch and ATM network, but it has also empowered us to greatly enhance the customer experience by ensuring reliable, high-performance connectivity. With this solution, we are positioning RCBC to be future-ready, capable of scaling our network to meet growing demands while upholding our commitment to exceptional service. The partnership with VSTECS and Trends and Technologies has been instrumental in achieving our goals, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration as we advance our digital capabilities.”

“We are thrilled to have partnered with RCBC on this transformative project,” said Rachel Ler, Versa Vice-President, Asia-Pacific Region. “Versa Secure SD-WAN has proven to be a powerful solution for organizations seeking to modernize their networks and deliver exceptional digital experiences. As RCBC continues to evolve, Versa is committed to working hand in hand with them to ensure our solution seamlessly adapts to their growing demands for the very best customer experience.”

As RCBC continues to expand, the ability to scale its network without significant investments in new infrastructure is crucial. Versa Secure SD-WAN provides the scalability and flexibility needed to support this growth, allowing new branches and ATMs to be added seamlessly with minimal reconfiguration.

VSTECS Phils., Inc., as the leading ICT distributor in the Philippines, played a pivotal role in making this global technology locally available and accessible. Through its extensive network and strong relationships with top ICT brands, VSTECS ensures that cutting-edge technologies like Versa Secure SD-WAN are within reach for Philippine enterprises. The successful deployment at RCBC was notably supported by Trends whose role included critical evaluation and consolidation of RCBC’s existing network architecture. Trends helped to centralize network monitoring and management on Versa’s unified platform, ensuring a seamless integration that minimized disruption to bank operations.

“We are honored to be part of RCBC’s digital transformation journey,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VSTECS Phils., Inc. “Our role as the leading ICT distributor is to bridge the gap between global technology innovations and local businesses, ensuring that Philippine enterprises have access to the best solutions available.”

“We are grateful to RCBC for trusting us with their network transformation,” said Hasan Fard, Chairman & CEO of Trends. “Based on our understanding of their infrastructure challenges and long-term goals, we consolidated their existing SDWAN into a single, robust platform and ensured a smooth transition without disrupting their operations. This project underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that drive operational efficiency and security.”

RCBC’s successful deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN highlights the power of advanced networking solutions to drive business growth and innovation. For organizations seeking to modernize their networks and enhance their digital capabilities, Versa, in partnership with VSTECS and Trends and Technologies, offers a comprehensive and scalable solution.

About VSTECS Phils., Inc.

VSTECS Philippines is the leading and largest ICT distributor in the country, recognized for its extensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services across diverse market segments. Our portfolio is unparalleled, representing over 100 renowned brands and encompassing a wide range of technology solutions, Since 1998, we have established as the go-to partner for businesses in need of reliable, state-of-the-art solutions to address their evolving ICT needs. Our meticulously tailored solutions serve the retail, mobility, commercial, and enterprise markets, precisely meeting industry-specific requirements and driving innovation across sectors. As a proud member of VSTECS Holdings, a leading regional IT distribution firm, we benefit from a vast network of operations spanning Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, China, and the Philippines. This regional distribution network grants us the leverage to access global technologies and partnerships, allowing us to bring the latest and most advanced solutions to our customers. For more information, visit https://vstecs.com.ph.

About Versa

Versa, a global leader in SASE, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

About Trends

Trends & Technologies, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled business services provider with over 30 years of ICT experience, with local offices in Manila, Cebu, and Davao and regional offices in Vietnam and Cambodia. Trends specializes in helping industries and organizations of all sizes navigate digital transformation and business adaptation, providing long-term and sustainable value. Our team of experts offers comprehensive services, from strategic consulting and planning to seamless deployment, effective maintenance, and dedicated after-sales support. For more information, visit www.trends.com.ph and follow Trends on LinkedIn.

