The Cyber Express, a global cybersecurity news site, recently announced that Mel Migriño, Southeast Regional Director and Adviser of Gogolook, will join its international advisory board, becoming the only cybersecurity representative from the Philippines.

The Cyber Express welcomed Ms. Migriño through its social media post. “The Cyber Express is thrilled to welcome Mel Migriño as a valued member of our advisory board,” it said. “Her profound expertise in cybersecurity will greatly enhance our community’s ability to tackle cyber threats effectively,” The Cyber Express added.

Ms. Migriño expressed gratitude for her appointment and appreciation for the opportunity to serve as an adviser in Cyber Express.

“As an adviser, I am responsible for providing insights on areas of interest like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Transformation, scams and fraud, and cybersecurity in general,” Ms. Migriño said, explaining her role in her newly acquired position.

The Cyber Express, described on its website as “your trusted companion in navigating the complex and ever-evolving world of cybersecurity,” is an international cybersecurity-centric media news outlet.

Powered by “Cyble,” a pioneer in AI-driven Threat Intelligence, The Cyber Express is more than just a news outlet — it’s a dedicated guardian of the digital realm.

‘AI trustworthiness’

It is noteworthy that Ms. Migriño aims to share insights on AI trustworthiness and continue her quest to protect everyone against scams, which have grown out of proportion, as she joins the news outlet.

Gogolook’s Southeast Regional Director pointed out that she is apprehensive about the evasion of security controls and detection caused by the weaponization of AI.

“We have seen a growing attack surface of enterprises, a massive spread of scams, fake brands, fake news, and identity theft, and these are all because of the wrong use of technology and the increasing number of adversaries,” she said.

Ms. Migriño, a multi-awarded technology leader and international keynote speaker, highlighted that the power of artificial intelligence, combined with potent computers and the absence of ethical guidelines, poses a significant concern.

If not addressed promptly, this issue could escalate into a major disaster.

Filipinas in cybersecurity

Moreover, Ms. Migriño applauded Filipinas’ growing interest in cybersecurity, highlighting the Philippines’ commitment to a gender-inclusive cyber society.

She dedicated this milestone to all the aspiring and remarkable female practitioners in cyber and technology.

“May they (Filipinas) be more inspired to excel and contribute more to society. Our country needs more cyber defenders with various skills and talents embedded in our Filipina practitioners,” she said.

“Female cyber defenders coexisting with male cyber defenders working with various stakeholders in the country will form a strong cyber army. It is not an overnight effort, but we are getting there,” she added.

Ms. Migriño explained that being a cyber warrior requires more than just technical proficiency; it also demands deep situational awareness across all community segments.

“Let us all work together for the common good — help one another, think first about what is beneficial to many over what will benefit us,” she concluded.

