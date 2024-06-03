Amended Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be held on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 8:30 in the morning.

The agenda for the said meeting shall be as follows:

Call to Order Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Stockholders’ Meeting held on July 6, 2023 Management’s Report Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management During the Previous Year Election of Directors (including Independent Directors) Appointment of External Auditor Approval of the Amendment of the Amended By-laws to (i) adjust the notice period and (ii) formally authorize stockholders to vote through remote communication or in absentia in accordance with the Revised Corporate Code Other Matters Adjournment

A brief explanation of the agenda item which requires stockholders’ approval is provided in the Definitive Information Statement. The Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, and Annual Report for 2023 will be uploaded to the Company’s Website at https://www.centurypacific.com.ph/ and at PSE EDGE under Century Pacific Food, Inc. Company Disclosures.

The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at said meeting is on May 10, 2024.

In light of current conditions and in support of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, stockholders may attend the meeting and vote via remote communication only.

Stockholders should pre-register at this link: https://centurypacific.com.ph/investor-relations/ASM2024, from May 30, 2024 to June 4, 2024.

Upon registration, Stockholders shall be asked to provide the information and upload the documents listed below (the file size should be no larger than 5MB):

A. For individual Stockholders:

Email address First and Last Name Address Mobile Number Current photograph of the Stockholder, with the face fully visible Stock Certificate Number and number of stocks held Valid government-issued ID For Stockholders with joint accounts: A scanned copy of an authorization letter signed by all Stockholders, identifying who among them is authorized to cast the vote for the account, as well as valid government-issued ID of the authorizing stockholders

B. For corporate/organizational Stockholders:

Emailaddress Name of stockholder Address Mobile Number Phone Number Stock Certificate Number and number of stocks held by the stockholder Current photograph of the individual authorized to cast the vote for the account (the “AuthorizedVoter”) Valid government-issued ID of the AuthorizedVoter A scanned copy of the Secretary’s Certificate or other valid authorization in favor of the Authorized Voter

Stockholders who will join by proxy shall download, fill out and sign the proxy form found in https://centurypacific.com.ph/investor-relations/ASM2024. Deadline to submit proxy forms is on June 11, 2024.

All registrations shall be validated by the Corporate Secretary in coordination with the Stock Agent. Successful registrants will receive an electronic invitation via email with a complete guide on how to join the meeting and how to cast votes.

Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2024 are entitled to notice and to vote at the meeting.

(SGD.)

MANUEL GONZALEZ

Corporate Secretary

