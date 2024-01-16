Wilcon Depot welcomes the year in full swing

As a trusted building partner, the company strives to assist Filipinos in achieving their home and building projects. With the aim to make Wilcon Depot easily accessible to the community, the country’s leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer, marks another milestone as it opens its 91st store in Morong, Rizal and the first DO IT WILCON (DIW) store to open this year. The grand opening took place at Manila East Road, Lagundi, Morong, Rizal on Jan. 12.

As part of the ongoing #FlyingHighTo100 campaign, the opening of the first DO IT WILCON (DIW) store format for the year 2024 is a deliberate move to bring premium and future – forward home and building solutions to the growing community of Morong, Rizal. The event was graced by Wilcon Depot executives, esteemed guests, suppliers, and Municipal representatives of Morong.

The DO IT WILCON (DIW) is a new store format following the rebranding of Wilcon Home Essentials store. The grand opening marks the 6th store to open in Rizal following the success of stores in Masinag, Taytay, San Juan, San Isidro and Mayamot.

1 of 3

Morong nestles in the heart of the picturesque Rizal province, boasting a rich history. The town’s historical landmarks and stunning landscapes contribute to its emerging status as a potential business hotspot. Wilcon Depot is capitalizing on this by providing a convenient location accessible from the city, facilitating businesses to tap into the large consumer market of the capital.

Moreover, Morong’s steady population growth from the 2020 census constitues 2.14% of Rizal’s total population. With a 4.3% annual population growth from the year 2015 to 2020, Morong presents a promising consumer base for Wilcon Depot.

The new Morong, Rizal DO IT WILCON (DIW) branch proudly showcases an extensive array of construction materials, home improvement products, furniture, appliances, and other essentials tailored for homeowners, builders, and contractors alike.

1 of 2

Wilcon prides itself on understanding the unique home preferences and needs of the local community, aiming to empower individuals to realize their building projects and home goals.

1 of 2

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence by offering high-quality products and services. The company’s exclusive and in-house brands such as Pozzi for trusted bathroom solutions; Hamden, an ideal partner for your kitchen needs; Alphalux, an energy-efficient lighting solutions brand; Kaze, an appliance brand that will help you live a healthy space; Hills, a trusted brand for construction and electrical power tools; P.Tech, your partner for reliable household necessities; Verona Tiles, for a contemporary interpretation of a classic style; Sol Ceramica, Asian tiles for a more sophisticated home; Grohe and Kohler for bathroom and plumbing solutions; Franke, convenient kitchen solutions; and Rubi a partner when it comes to tile cutting necessities; and among many other brands, are made accessible in the new Do-it-Wilcon (DIW) store at Morong, Rizal

Valued customers can also shop online at Wilcon by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph/. Wilcon Depot also offers Browse, Call, Collect, or Deliver and Wilcon Virtual Tour services to complement the in-store shopping experience.

This 2023, Wilcon Depot plans to open more retail stores as part of their company’s #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign, wherein the company aims to have 100 operating stores nationwide by 2025, barring any unexpected external factors.

Start building big ideas with Wilcon Depot and shop daily at its newest store from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Visit DO IT WILCON (DIW). Morong, Rizal located at Manila East Road, Lagundi, Morong, Rizal.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. or subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

