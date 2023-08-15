Leading software solutions delivery center Multisys Technologies Corporation (Multisys) continues to demonstrate its commitment in cybersecurity and data protection as it earns back-to-back acclaimed certifications.

Multisys has retained its status as a certified compliant in Information Security Management System (ISO 27001:2013), reinforcing its position as one of the pioneering homegrown software companies in the Philippines to have achieved such feat in the renowned international standard.

The recent audit conducted by international certification body TÜV Rheinland in March formalized Multisys’ certification of global standards for its management system of information security.

The audit included reviews to determine whether Multisys’ ISMS policies and procedures are able to establish and maintain an effective system that meets the globally recognized framework in the security management of data assets, such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, or information entrusted by third parties.

In addition to the ISO 27001:2013, Multisys has also secured its certificate of registration from the National Privacy Commission (NPC), emphasizing its compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012, its implementing rules and regulations, and all related issuances.

The NPC Certificate of Registration is awarded to companies in recognition of their excellence in achieving a higher level of accountability in data protection.

“We are immensely proud of our back-to-back ISO 27001:2013 and NPC certifications, which reflect the hard work that we’ve put into becoming a trusted partner in the software industry. These certifications not only exemplify our commitment to protecting our clients’ and partners’ valuable assets but also reiterate our dedication to upholding the highest international standards in our industry,” Multisys CEO Victor Aliwalas said.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.