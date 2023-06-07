VSTECS Phils., Inc., the leading distributor of innovative ICT solutions in the country, commemorates its 25th Year Anniversary with an extravagant gala event marked by a lavish gourmet sit-down dinner, breathtaking production numbers, and grandiose setup. Held on May 10 at the luxurious Shangri-La The Fort Hotel in Taguig City, the evening brought together the who’s who in the ICT industry, including top executives from VSTECS Holdings Headquarters, influential principals representing the largest ICT brands, leading figures from the banking community, valuable channel partners, respected reporters, select VSTECS employees, and an exceptional lineup of world-class talents.

Attended by over 1,000 guests, the gala event was a grand celebration of partnerships. As VSTECS reached this significant milestone, it was an opportunity to express gratitude to all the stakeholders who have contributed to its success over the past 25 years and an occasion to strengthen alliances.

In his welcome address, Jimmy D. Go, VSTECS Phils., Inc. president and CEO, reiterated the important role of IT to allow organizations to stay agile and resilient.

“As we move forward, we are fully aware of the rapidly evolving IT landscape and the constant disruptions that lie ahead. The future will require us to be agile, innovative, and strategic in our approach. We must continue to stay ahead of the curve and leverage the latest technologies to help our customers stay competitive.”

“To achieve this, partnership is essential. We need to work together to achieve the synergy of powers. We must collaborate and share our expertise and resources to deliver the best solutions and services to our customers. In our quest to be the best and most admired technology partner, VSTECS will continue to partner with the best brands in the industry to ensure that our channel partners can address diverse needs and grow their business,” he added.

The event was also graced by valuable channel partners who have played an integral role in VSTECS’ extensive distribution network representing the consumer/retail, corporate, commercial, enterprise, and mobility segments. They have been vital in expanding VSTECS’ reach, enabling the company to hasten technology transfer and provide innovative ICT solutions to a wider audience.

Top channel partners from Retail, Corporate/Commercial, Enterprise, Mobility, and Provincial segments were also awarded in recognition of their unwavering support and collaboration leading to mutual success.

The evening was made even more extraordinary with spectacular production numbers from Regine Tolentino, Jed Madela, and Jessica Sanchez. These world-class talents added an extra excitement and left the audience in awe with their breathtaking performances.

The gala event also provided a platform for networking and fostering new connections.

Attendees had the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, forge new partnerships, and rekindle old ties.

Cognizant to this age of never-ending shifts, VSTECS recommits itself to partner with the best brands in the industry to stay ahead of the curve.

“We cannot predict the future with certainty, but we can equip ourselves with the skills and mindset to navigate uncertainty and thrive in the face of challenges. At VSTECS, we will be relentless to explore all possibilities to enable our partners, transform business, and drive technology,” added Mr. Go.

VSTECS looks forward to the next chapter of its success story in the ICT industry. To learn more about the celebration, visit https://bit.ly/43AAA0i.

