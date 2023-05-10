A celebration of brand excellence and effectiveness is once again in the offing with the call for entries at the PANAta Awards 2023. A symbol of achievement, PANAta Awards is an annual industry event organized by the brand builders themselves in recognition of their peers’ innovative, creative and insightful contributions in marketing and advertising. Prestigious local and international Industry luminaries compose the jury.

This year, the event has been made earlier with the deadline of entries earmarked on May 26. Said timeline adjustment reflects brand builders’ preference and sentiments as they expressed in the last survey that this is the ideal schedule when there are lesser brand activation programs and thus more time to prepare their campaign documents.

With this invitation for entries, PANAta Awards 2023 also revealed more exciting and inclusive categories recognizing the ever-evolving brand initiatives and the new players.

In view of diverse business magnitude and objectives, a separate category has been allocated for SMEs so that they do not have to compete with the multimillion budget of the bigger brands. This is the award for Brand Effectiveness through Business Growth where the entries are asked to show how they have maximized the use of data in propelling the brand’s direction. The brand’s creative use of media is highlighted in the category Brand Effectiveness through the use of Marketing Channels. This is broken down into 2 sub categories to include single-use and integrated campaign. Big budgets are not always required to achieve results as not all channels are always to be utilized. One just has to be creative and focused. Thus, these categories.

Latest addition of awards are in recognition of the brand’s significant partners in accomplishing its communication plans. These include Creative Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year and the Media Network of the Year. Only Brands/Clients can nominate for these categories. Here, harmonious and productive relationships of the involved parties and contribution to business growth are analyzed. Quantitative and qualitative tests developed by a professional psychometrician will be the basis for the results.

Having a well-known and respected figure associated with a brand can increase its visibility, credibility, and ultimately drive sales. In the Philippines, endorsements from popular actors, actresses, singers, and athletes make a valuable contribution to the effectiveness of the campaign. As brands take a painstaking effort in its selection, a category on the Most Effective Use of a Brand Ambassador has been included. Both the Ambassador and the Brand get a Trophy.