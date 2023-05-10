Globe, the country’s leading digital service platform, was recognized by the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) and SM Cares for its steadfast support during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent awards ceremonies, the company was honored for launching COVID-19 hotlines in collaboration with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The initiative helped motorists, commuters, and the general public with their road, aviation, and maritime concerns while movement restrictions were in place across the country.

The I-ACT At your service Awards 2.0 acknowledged services and deeds of deserving individuals and government and private entities that brought safe, secure, affordable, and comfortable public commuting during the health crisis.

“We are proud and blessed to have partners who are generous and committed to deliver services for our road users despite the challenges of the pandemic,” said I-ACT Chief Charlie Del Rosario.

Globe expressed gratitude to I-ACT and SM Cares for the recognition, emphasizing that the company always prioritizes the welfare of all Filipinos, not just its customers.

“We have always been committed to serving all Filipinos, even in the most challenging times. Our priority has always been to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and this recognition only reinforces our commitment to this goal. We will continue to provide not just fast and reliable connection but also services that improve the quality of life,” said Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto.

The DOTr COVID-19 hotlines were launched in May 2020. All calls to the hotline were provided free of charge for all Globe and TM customers, whether they were using Globe landline or mobile phone service.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.