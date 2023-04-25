Catch Celebrity chefs Myke “Tatung” Sarthou, Sheilla Lopez, and Boy Logro as they share their love for Filipino cooking and showcase their latest culinary creations at the 15th Philippine Food Expo set on April 28-30 at the Mall of Asia SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Organized by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization (Philfoodex), the Expo is the country’s only All-Filipino Food Show which makes a much-awaited comeback after a three-year hiatus with bigger and more diverse exhibitors.

Award-winning chef and cookbook author Tatung Sarthou will talk on Food Tourism on April 28, 3:00 p.m. at a forum presented by the Far Eastern University in collaboration with the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Educators of the Philippines (COHREP). An advocate of the country’s culinary heritage, he will share his passion on preserving and defining Filipino cooking as an integral part of the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, the tandem of chefs Sheilla Lopez and Boy Logro will sizzle with cooking demos on April 30, 1:00 p.m. at their sought-after long-running Baguio Oil Cooking Series TV program.

Themed Emerging Trends in Food Trade, the biennial Expo will gather over 300 micro, small, medium to large-scale exporters involved in food manufacturing, growing, export, equipment, packaging, ingredients, additives, and allied industries in a remarkable effort to help the food & beverage industry bounce back post-pandemic.

Also championing the vital role of agriculture in the Philippine food industry, Philfoodex has tapped Mayani as the expo’s first agri-tech partner.

“Food security remains to be a pressing issue in the country. With Mayani’s presence in the expo, we hope to not just highlight the importance of sustainable food ecosystems, but also make accessible affordable produce cultivated by our local farmers. Afterall, they are our food security frontliners in this post-pandemic era,” shares Philfoodex President Ruben See.

He also noted that new home-grown medium and small enterprises born out during the pandemic, will also exhibit for the first time to expand their market reach.

“The demand for new food products and technologies in Southeast Asia has increased exponentially, which local manufacturers must be able to meet. In line with this, we are working out measures to improve our exports and manufacturing sector by partnering with our ASEAN countries for the steady supply of raw materials,” he added.

Supported by the Department of Agriculture, the event is in conjunction with the Filipino Food Month which celebrates the country’s rich culinary treasures. It will also feature the Young Farmers Challenge Program, which engages young farmers and fisherfolk in the national drive for food security and agricultural modernization.

Also slated is series of seminars on trends and updates in the hospitality industry, food tourism, and food security to help medium, small and micro enterprises improve their product, and optimize business opportunities.

Spicing up the Expo is the Culinary Challenge competition which will showcase the skills of students and faculty in the categories of Food Styling and Photography, Philippine Regional Table Setting, Kitchen Masters, PINASarap Breakfast, Healthy Pasta, Modern Filipino Dessert, and Mystery Ingredient. Judging the entries of our country’s future chefs are renowned industry experts including Chef Martin Bower, Chef Daryl Vance Sy, and Chef Robert Davis, among others.

The 15th Philippine Food Expo is backed by the Department of Trade and Industry, Union Bank of the Philippines, and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT).

It is also in partnership with the Inquirer Group of Companies, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer.net, Inquirer Mobile, BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Chinese Commercial News, Net 25, Exhibits Today, Digiboards, Inc., WhenInManila.com, Take Off Philippines, Eat Well ‘Pinas, Oracle Media Group, and Village Pipol Magazine.

For more information, visit www.phillippinefoodexpo.ph, search #philippinefoodexpo2023 on social media, or contact Cut Unlimited at (02) 8363-5192, 8363-4900, 8362-2266 or cut.eventsph@gmail.com.

