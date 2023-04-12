Laughter and young romance await viewers of Puregold Channel’s upcoming series, Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile, but fans get first dibs at the 13-episode series through its trailer that’s currently showing on the official Puregold Channel.

With Wilbert Ross and Yukii Takahashi in the lead roles and the creative tandem of Victor Villanueva and Chris Cahilig at the helm, excited romcom lovers can expect serendipitous plot twists in Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile.

Puregold Channel’s newest digital offering features film and TV star Wilbert Ross in his first leading role in a series. “Napaka-exciting ng opportunity na ito,” he gushes. “Feel ko matatawa at kikiligin ang lahat ng mga fans ko! At maraming makaka-relate dito!”

Playing Ross’ romantic partner is TikTok star Yukii Takahashi, who can’t wait to showcase her prodigous talents to her more than 8.5 million followers. “Sana manood kayo ng bagong series namin sa Puregold Channel!” she entices them. “May romance, may comedy, ang saya niya!”

The trailer shows Bryce (Wilbert Ross) who chances upon Angge (Yukii Takahashi) in a dating app after a blind date goes south. For a time, Angge (Yukii Takahashi) becomes his online wingman but the duo soon takes a detour into ‘uncharted territory’. Totally relatable are the comedic, kilig-worthy situations that ensue as Bryce and Angge sense a strong chemistry between them.

The trailer can be watched on the Puregold Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkvZWFhoUX8. Follow Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile which opens on April 22, 2023.

