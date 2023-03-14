It’s often said that with crises come opportunities. The pandemic produced tales of dire straits and do good all hard laced with toil and tears. At the other end of the pole, holed up, bored and antsy people took in huge doses of anything and everything new. Startups and intrepid techpreneurs hauled big bucks: GrabFood, Angkas, Lalamove, and FoodPanda led the way into the wallets of the hungry consumer.

Online streaming platforms also sprouted from the wellspring of the pandemic. Talk about opportunity from crisis, just look at The New Channel. One of streaming’s earliest local adaptors, steered from all points by its relentless and forward-thinking prime mover, Apple Esplana-Manansala, The New Channel simply challenged the old offering new ways of consuming social media content.

Offering shows 24/7, The New Channel opened doors to a whole new world of creators. In an instant, pocket series, indie producers, niche sponsors and limited editions found a platform both free-thinking and without time constraints. The New Channel became synonymous to ‘the new platform’ and streaming became the new broadcast.

“It’s amazing how The New Channel has grown and become this game-changer, the alternative platform that gives creators a home. We’re here to help grow Filipino talent and boost our industry of producers, key opinion leaders, influencers and entrepreneurs.

“Naturally, it has not been easy. The pandemic affected everyone in many ways. The New Channel had to devise ways to stay afloat and survive. Of course, we must be up to date, we need to study the needs of the people, learn about the audience and know how to deliver what they need,” Apple adds.

Less than three years from its first show, The New Channel has since expanded beyond streaming, beyond online content creation with well-placed exposure in several topflight APAC events.

Just check out its revamped website: www.thenewchannel.com that changes the breadth and manner of consuming social media content. It’s on sched to be the go-to site for TNC productions and activations, plus easy access to other top and trending topics. Check out the TNC HIGHLIGHTS section https://highlights.thenewchannel.com/.

Success has also proved fruitful for Apple who spent most of 2022 fronting TNC and cementing the brand into a relevant and trusted partner.

Spring boarding from this success, The New Channel starts this year with new doors opening. First off, TNC is on track in sealing the deal on a global content distribution partnership with Zondra TV making some chosen TNC shows available on cable in the US and Australia. Another partnership is also in the works to grow the reach of TNC’s YouTube Channel.

The woman at the helm of TNC also sits on the Board of the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP) this year. She also has an invitation to speak at the Smart Retail-Tech Convention in Las Vegas and has been selected to receive an Outstanding Leadership Award for the Women Leaders in Dubai both happening in May this year. She will be traveling to Canada and New York soon for some business opportunities. Remember, it’s only early March.

TNC and Global Women Who RULE (GWWR), a social advocacy TNC supports were honorably included in the Launch of the 911 Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) Hotline led by Undersecretary Sandy Montano of the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW). USec Sandy by the way is also a GWWR 2022 profile.

Recapping a robust 2022, The New Channel was part of AsiaTech in Singapore where on Day 3 Apple repped as chairperson of Broadcast Asia along with The Pitch’s John Aguilar (who kicked off on first day). Thanks to Elle Quan — a GWWR 2022 profile — who paved the way for the first exposure of TNC to a global face to face event. Another one for the region, TNC partnered with BlockTides — whose CEO and Founder is a GWWR 2022 profile, Myrtle Ann Ramos — to promote and execute their very first Metaverse Nova Idol (MNI) to an audience of young Filipino, Thai and Vietnamese online influencers and content creators.

TNC was heavy on the local scene too with a collaboration for Kwento Ng Alon exhibit launch featuring the music of Jonathan Manalo and the art exhibition of Missionary Artist and a GWWR 2022 profile, Kristine S. Lim, as well as visibility during the much-awaited return of the massive Blogapalooza.

This coming March 25, GWWR’s 3rd year instalment will be unveiled with a new set of 22 inspiring Filipino women leaders from all over the world sharing their wonderful stories while TNC fans can enjoy and tune in with their mobile devices wherever they are via www.GlobalWomenWhoRULE.com.

Special thanks goes to Enderun Extension for paving the way to a hybrid setup for this year’s summit, as well as GWWR’s media supporters, The Manila Times, The Philippine Star, BusinessWorld, RMN and the Asianparent for providing an opportunity for a wider visibility for this nonprofit project this year.

Among the GWWR 2023 profiles who will be sharing their empowering stories this year are:

Mamie Lamley, Founder Empowerment On Fire & Founding Partner of Heroic Voice Academy. She will join via stream live from Colorado USA.

Marieton Pacheco, Omni News Filipino producer will be joining via stream live from Vancouver Canada.

Le-an Lai Angeles Lacaba, co-founder of 2xYou who will stream live from Cebu City.

Erika Canoy-Sanchez, executive vice-president and COO of RMN Networks.

LTC Jannette C. Arceo GSC (MNSA) PA (R), commanding officer, 403 Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion National Security Fellow, Philippine Council for Foreign Relation (PCFR).

Mona Magno-Veluz a.k.a. Mighty Magulang, national president of the Autism Society Philippines.

Ace Gapuz, chief executive officer of Blogapalooza, Inc.

Jenny Bautista Wieneke, chief marketing officer-Tokyo Tempura and an MSME advocate.

Marjorie Carlet Edmonds, “The House Flipping Queen” and CEO of Carlet Edmonds Housing Solution, LLC who will be streaming live from Central Valley, California, USA.

Dianna David, creator of MVMT Medicina Somatic Practice & Authentic ExprEssence Coaching and will stream live from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

This year’s charity partner and GWWR ambassador is Abby Asistio. Abby is a singer-songwriter, podcast host and Alopecia Philippines founder and president. And completing this year’s 22 profiles are: Second Officer Marie Ison Maximo, Teresa Dumadag, Carmie de Leon, Arizza Nocum, Audrey Pe, Dra. Necy Juat, Gracie Miranda-Maulion, Atty. Josephine Santiago, Wandalyn Tan-Calupig, Ellen Perez and Chazeline Caberos-Bautista.

With Apple’s hard work came personal recognition from the Association of Filipino Franchisers, Inc. ‘s (AFFI) Hero of the Year with the likes of Bo Sanchez, Angeli Valenciano, among others.

Beyond NCR, Apple and crew flew to Cebu to participate in the first face-to-face BaiCon Influencers Festival 2022 where TNC was immersed in the experience of being with the country’s most coveted content creators and influencers.

“Being in Cebu, attending BaiCon InFest and meeting very talented, hard-working and truly inspired young people is truly mind-boggling. They all have the potential to make a name and presence not only here but join the ranks of global young leaders out to do something good for the world.

For TNC, joining BaiCon InFest has its rewards. We leveled up; we learned a lot. We now fully understand the difference between key opinion leader, and social influencer,” says Apple.

The New Channel is eager to reprise its success as a credible and reliable online new media partner having partnered with huge iconic events like UnboxFest2022, CTech2022 and Connected Women’s Mega Meet Up. TNC’s participation in the First Philippine Blockchain Week, Bounce Back PH Meetup in Tagaytay, and as one of the official media partners of Salubong (a Christmas OPM concert) all forecast a bright future in the media realm.

Along with these high-profile events, TNC found time for meaningful advocacies and communities. Its support of the launch of the country’s first Global Cancer Care Institute in Bay, Laguna, and Alopecia PH’s first post-pandemic on-ground anniversary celebration, and it launched its own #ItongGustoKo special project which helped almost twenty sick fans and family members last December — all these add to the heart of TNC’s 2022 highlights.

TNC’s 2022 also open doors to partnerships, such as one with Greenfield District to launch #BiyahengTNC Car Booth Sale caravan allowing MSMEs, Communities and Social Enterprises to gather, sell and help a charity. Also, top-billed is TNC’s role as community enabler in support of the Philippine Export Industry at its 30th anniversary.

Says Apple, “2022 was very kind to The New Channel. We did our homework, remained vigilant, and we went outside our comfort zone. We dropped the ball a few times, but we picked it up every time. We rolled it, we bounced it. And this 2023, we’re still in the game.”

Watch #GlobalWomenWhoRULE2023 in celebration of the International Women’s Month. The show will stream live on March 25, 2023, Saturday, 1-6 p.m. PHT via TNC.

📌 Save your seat to watch here: https://tinyurl.com/GlobalWomenWhoRULE2023OnTNC

